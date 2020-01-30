PMG Grading On-site at PaperMoneyFair – Maastricht in April

Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®) is pleased to announce that it will conduct on-site authentication, grading and encapsulation of paper money at the world-famous PaperMoneyFair – Maastricht in April. The PMG on-site grading event will be held March 30 through April 5, 2020 at the show in Valkenburg, just east of Maastricht, the Netherlands.

This is the first time that PMG, a leading third-party paper money grading service, has offered on-site grading at PaperMoneyFair (PMG has already offered numerous on-site grading events in Europe at its offices in Munich and London).

On-site grading enables submitters to receive a significantly faster turnaround time for their notes. Vintage and modern notes from nearly all countries are eligible, and there are no additional fees for the on-site grading.

PaperMoneyFair – Maastricht takes place at De Polfermolen (Plenkerstraat 50, Valkenburg a/d Geul) in the southern Netherlands. The PaperMoneyFair – Maastricht has grown into the biggest event in Europe for paper money collectors, drawing visitors from over 70 countries.

Founded in 2005, PMG provides an expert and impartial assessment of a banknote’s authenticity and grade. After grading, notes are encapsulated in PMG’s secure, tamper-evident holder, which is designed for long-term preservation and protection. Over the last 15 years, PMG has been trusted to certify nearly five million notes.

Submissions to the PMG Maastricht on-site grading event will be accepted by NGC International GmbH (NGC GmbH), its Germany affiliate, and NGC International UK Ltd. (NGC UK), its UK affiliate.

For submission instructions and deadlines, click here.

About Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®)

Founded in 2005, Paper Money Guaranty is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party paper money grading services, with more than 4.7 million banknotes certified. PMG strives to establish the industry’s highest standards of accuracy, consistency and integrity. Every note that PMG certifies is backed by the comprehensive PMG Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. To learn more, visit PMGnotes.com.

