In this episode of the CoinWeek Live Stream, Editor Charles Morgan shows off nearly 50 notes from a recently discovered hoard of paper money once belonging to a Richmond, Virginia coin dealer active in the 1960s. This collection features a variety of Civil War-era, Charter Bank, National Bank, Silver Certificate, and Federal Reserve issues, spanning over a century of the country’s banknote production. Charles shares several highlights in high-resolution and discusses a little of each note’s history and design.