The States of Guernsey is introducing innovative new security features to Guernsey’s £5, £10, and £20 notes.

The banknotes have been produced by De La Rue, a world-leading commercial security printing firm founded by Guernsey entrepreneur Thomas De La Rue.

The new Guernsey notes include PUREIMAGE™ and IGNITE® security threads and the NEXUS™ embedded stripe, more details of which are below. These advanced security threads will make it easier to recognize genuine banknotes.

Alongside the local launch, the banknotes were also introduced internationally by De La Rue at the African Currency Forum, held January 15-19 in Luxor, Egypt.

Thomas De La Rue was an entrepreneur, born in the Forest, who moved to London and established his printing company that, more than 200 years later, is an international company with 2,300 employees in four continents supporting governments and businesses around the world.

Ruth Euling, Managing Director of De La Rue’s Currency Division, said:

“We are very pleased to be able to introduce these features to Guernsey notes, marking the historic link between the Island and our company and continuing our relationship with the States of Guernsey and its banknotes that began over 40 years ago. We are very proud of these features, which we believe will quickly become the new norm around the world for cotton paper banknotes that we produce for governments and issuing authorities around the world, as ensuring the security and integrity of national currencies is rightly a priority for many governments. Guernsey is an ideal location to introduce new technology due to the nature and size of the circulation, so we are thankful to the States of Guernsey for working with us to launch these new features which reaffirm De La Rue’s reputation for innovation, and excited to [have showcased] the banknotes at the African Currency Forum.”

Bethan Haines, the States Treasurer of Guernsey, said:

“Thomas De La Rue is one of Guernsey’s most famous historic figures and De La Rue has made a real mark on the world over the past two hundred years. It is wonderful to celebrate his success by continuing to work with De La Rue on our own notes which are also an important part of the character of our Island.”

New Security Features

£5 NOTE UPDATED SECURITY THREAD

A PUREIMAGE holographic thread representing the next level of holographic design, the Three Leopards and £5 symbol switch from dark to light when tilted in any direction.

£10 NOTE UPDATED SECURITY THREAD

IGNITE is a combinational security thread with a custom design, a strong blue/green color shift, and a pulsing pattern that shows a dynamic effect when tilted in any direction.

£20 NOTE UPDATED SECURITY FEATURE

NEXUS, an 18mm embedded stripe in magenta with 3D movement within the petals of the flower. The effect can be viewed on an east/west tilt. The very large surface area enables large, memorable designs which enable easy public recognition.

The imagery on the new notes is unchanged from those currently in circulation and will continue to depict Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Discussions have begun on the introduction of new imagery, and more details on this will follow in due course. It is worth noting that the Bank of England will be issuing banknotes with King Charles III in 2024.

The latest £5 will be the first with Bethan Haines’ signature, replacing that of the former Treasurer Dave Clark.

Previous series banknotes will co-circulate for some considerable time and remain legal tender.

The value of the States of Guernsey’s currency circulation is currently £51m.