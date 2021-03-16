By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

$5,000 Reward for Return of Coin

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) has been authorized to offer a $5,000 reward for the return of the coin pictured below. The coin was stolen at the most recent Denver Coin Show in 2020:

1853 $20 USAOG 900-Thousandths PCGS MS64 107684435

Postal Theft – Certified US Currency

A USPS Express Mail package being shipped from Washington to Florida arrived with contents missing.

The package contained the following notes:

FR-18 PMG 64 EPQ S/N-V2863012*

FR-42 PMG 50 EPQ S/N-U6797551*

FR-60 PMG 64 EPQ S/N-D88045118A

FR-64 PMG 64 EPQ S/N-K3841701*

FR-119 PMG 64 EPQ S/N-E1947753

FR-225 PMG 64 EPQ S/N-56482738

FR-230 PMG 66 EPQ S/N-A13A

FR-247 PMG 64 EP S/N-276155

FR-255 PMG 66 EPQ S/N-M49548580

FR-734 PMG 55 EPQQ S/N-I2050679A

Lost or Stolen Gold Buffalo

A USPS Priority Mail small flat rate box being shipped from Oregon to Florida arrived with the box damaged and contents missing.

The package contained the following:

2006-W American Gold Buffalo PR70 DCAM PCGS 9990.70/41904375

Currency Theft in New York State

The Eastchester, New York police department is investigating the theft of the following notes:

1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate 1225H PMG55 M162901

1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate 1225H PMG55 M162902

1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate 1225H PMG55 M162903

1918 $500 Federal Reserve Note 1132-B VF B44560A

1918 $2 Federal Reserve Bank Note 757 PCGS65PPQ D2A

1891 $1 Treasury Note 350 PMG65 EPQ B8

1918 $1 Federal Reserve Note 718 PCGS65 D461A

1918 $2 Federal Reserve Note 757 PCGS65PPQ D461A

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG45

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG45

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG45

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG40

1907 $5 Legal Tender

1907 $5 Legal Tender

1907 $5 Legal Tender

1907 $5 Legal Tender

SS Central America Double Eagle Stolen

An Express Mail box sent from Long Island, NY to San Mateo, California was slashed open and pilfered while it was weather-delayed en-route. The stolen contents were an 1856-S $20 gold double eagle PCGS MS62 CAC, serial number SSCA 5959 (SS Central America, part 1, gold label), and the accompanying SSCA box.

Anyone with information, please contact New York Gold Mart at Info@NYGM.com or (516) 365-5465.

FedEx Theft

A FedEx package being shipped from Virginia to Dallas, Texas arrived with the contents missing. It is believed the metals are still in the Virginia area.

The package contained the following:

5 – One-ounce American gold Buffalo

1 x 10oz gold Credit Suisse bar

200 x 1 oz silver Maple Leaf coins

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.