FedEx – Coins Stolen in Transit

A FedEx package being shipped from Washington to Georgia arrived with contents missing. The package contained the following:

1874 Indian Cent-Ty 3 Bronze PCGS PR66RB PCGS #2310

1909-D $5 Indian Head PCGS MS64+ (CAC) PCGS #8514

California Coin Shop Burglary

The Woodland Hills, California police department is investigating the burglary of Stuppler & Company which occurred on Sunday, March 21, 2021. The suspects used crowbars to gain access to the building.

The following link is a list of stolen property:

numismaticcrimes.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Stuppler-Breakin32221.xlsx

Stolen Notes Recovered

NCIC, working with the Eastchester, New York police department has been successful in the recovery of the notes listed below. A New York dealer who saw the crime alert contacted NCIC and advised subjects were in his shop trying to sell some of the notes. NCIC immediately provided Eastchester Detectives with the information and based upon their investigation were successful in recovering all of the notes.

The Eastchester, NY police department is investigating the theft of the following notes:

1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate 1225H PMG55 M162901

1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate 1225H PMG55 M162902

1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate 1225H PMG55 M162903

1918 $500 Federal Reserve Note 1132-B VF B44560A

1918 $2 Federal Reserve Bank Note 757 PCGS65PPQ D2A

1891 $1 Treasury Note 350 PMG65 EPQ B8

1918 $1 Federal Reserve Note 718 PCGS65 D461A

1918 $2 Federal Reserve Note 757 PCGS65PPQ D461A

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG45

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG45

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG45

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG40

1907 $5 Legal Tender

1907 $5 Legal Tender

1907 $5 Legal Tender

1907 $5 Legal Tender

$5,000 Reward for Return of Coin

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) has been authorized to offer a $5,000 reward for the return of the coin pictured below. The coin was stolen at the most recent Denver Coin Show in 2020:

1853 $20 USAOG 900-Thousandths PCGS MS64 107684435

* * *

