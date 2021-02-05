By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Mising/Stolen Package – NY to CA
A USPS package shipped from New York to Palos Verdes Estates, California has been reported missing/stolen. The last scan was in the Los Angeles area but was never received by recipient.
The package contained the following coin:
Mising/Stolen Package – NE to WI
A USPS package shipped from Nebraska to Madison, Wisconsin has been reported missing/stolen. The coins supposedly were left at the recipient’s front door.
List of stolen/missing coins:
Mising/Stolen Packages – TX to WY
The following two packages were shipped USPS and have been reported stolen/missing.
Package #1 shipped from Beaumont, Texas to Wyoming contained the following:
- 1910 $5 Indian Gold MS63 PCGS-50032744
Package #2 shipped from Beaumont to Galveston, TX contained the following:
- 1988 $10 Gold American Eagle MS69 NGC-005860457004
- 1989 $10 Gold American Eagle MS69 NGC-004520930055
- 1990 $10 Gold American Eagle MS69 NGC-004825818017
- 1996 $10 Gold American Eagle MS69 NGC-006078798041
Update: 1845-D $5 Recovered
Thanks to the alertness of two coin dealers, the 1845-D $5 half eagle has been recovered. The investigation is on-going.
Details:
A priority mail package being sent from TX to Alabama had been reported stolen/missing.
The package contained the following gold coin:
- 1845 D $5 Liberty Gold MS 61+ NGC Cert#4754504-001
State Police Request Assistance in Burglary Case
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a residential burglary that involves the coins listed below:
- (1) 1879 $2.50 gold Liberty Eagle Quarter – ungraded
- (25) .999% American Silver Eagle rounds
- (8) 1/10 oz American Gold Eagle Saint-Gaudens
- (1) graded 1792 Kentucky token, plain edge, NGC AU55BN, 4477528-012
Anyone with information please contact Trooper Travis E. Piper with the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H – Chambersburg. Address: 3800 Black Gap Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Phone: (717) 264-5161; Fax: (717) 264-6004; Email: trpiper@pa.gov.
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.