By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC)



Mising/Stolen Package – NY to CA

A USPS package shipped from New York to Palos Verdes Estates, California has been reported missing/stolen. The last scan was in the Los Angeles area but was never received by recipient.

The package contained the following coin:

Mising/Stolen Package – NE to WI

A USPS package shipped from Nebraska to Madison, Wisconsin has been reported missing/stolen. The coins supposedly were left at the recipient’s front door.

List of stolen/missing coins:

Mising/Stolen Packages – TX to WY

The following two packages were shipped USPS and have been reported stolen/missing.

Package #1 shipped from Beaumont, Texas to Wyoming contained the following:

1910 $5 Indian Gold MS63 PCGS-50032744

Package #2 shipped from Beaumont to Galveston, TX contained the following:

1988 $10 Gold American Eagle MS69 NGC-005860457004

1989 $10 Gold American Eagle MS69 NGC-004520930055

1990 $10 Gold American Eagle MS69 NGC-004825818017

1996 $10 Gold American Eagle MS69 NGC-006078798041

Update: 1845-D $5 Recovered

Thanks to the alertness of two coin dealers, the 1845-D $5 half eagle has been recovered. The investigation is on-going.

Details:

A priority mail package being sent from TX to Alabama had been reported stolen/missing.

The package contained the following gold coin:

1845 D $5 Liberty Gold MS 61+ NGC Cert#4754504-001

State Police Request Assistance in Burglary Case

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a residential burglary that involves the coins listed below:

(1) 1879 $2.50 gold Liberty Eagle Quarter – ungraded

(25) .999% American Silver Eagle rounds

(8) 1/10 oz American Gold Eagle Saint-Gaudens

(1) graded 1792 Kentucky token, plain edge, NGC AU55BN, 4477528-012

Anyone with information please contact Trooper Travis E. Piper with the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H – Chambersburg. Address: 3800 Black Gap Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Phone: (717) 264-5161; Fax: (717) 264-6004; Email: trpiper@pa.gov.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

