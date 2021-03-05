Help Locate Stolen Coins: Numismatic Crime Information Center

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Coins Located – International Coordination/Cooperation

Thanks to a tip the following coins were located on an auction site in Canada. NCIC assisted in coordinating the investigation with the victim, Postal Inspectors, Canadian law enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security. The investigation is on-going.

Located Coins

1798 Draped Bust 1c PCGS AU54 S-185, 2nd Hair. Cert #32034600

1864 Two Cent PCGS MS64 BN LM RPD FS-1304. Cert #4045739

1853-O Seated 50c PCGS AU50 toned Cert #40451741

1861-O Seated 50c W-15 Speared Olive, toned PCGS AU55 Cert #40451740

1880-S Morgan Dollar PCGS MS65 rattler, toned Cert #2099489

1883-O Morgan Dollar PCGS MS63 rattler, toned Cert #2115330

1896 Morgan Dollar PCGS MS63 toned Cert #1175781

1923-D $20 Saint Gaudens gold NGC MS66 Light toning Cert #266928-001

Reward Offered for Slabbed Coins Stolen from USPS

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) has been authorized to offer a $5,000 reward for the return of the coins listed below. The package was shipped from Nebraska to Wisconsin.







Stolen 1871 Seated Dollar PCGS PF65+ Deep Cameo

A package shipped from California to Cripple Creek, Colorado has been reported stolen. The package was sent FedEx priority overnight with signature. However, the driver did not follow protocol and left the package at the recipient’s address without getting a signature.

The package contained the following coin:

Missing/Stolen FedEx Package – Memphis, TN

A package shipped via FedEx has been reported as stolen/missing. The package was shipped from Texas to Florida and the last known location was the Memphis, Tennessee hub.

The package contained the following:

1904 Coronet Type 3 $20 PCGS MS-63 (40775866)

1904 Coronet Type 3 $20 PCGS MS-63 (40775867)

1904 Coronet Type 3 $20 PCGS MS-63 (40775879)

1904 Coronet Type 3 $20 PCGS MS-63 (40775880)

1904-S Coronet Type 3 $20 NGC MS-63 (32912902)

5 one ounce gold Eagles

1913 Gold $5 CAC Stolen from FedEx

A package being shipped via FedEx 2 day with signature from New York to Oklahoma was delivered with the contents missing.

Stolen Coin:

1913 Gold $5 Half Eagle PCGS MS63 CAC 38932263

Coins Recovered in Residential Theft

THE FOLLOWING COINS HAVE BEEN RECOVERED

Detectives are investigating a residential theft involving the following slabbed coins:

1901S Quarter G6 PCGS 353343610

1913 Half dollar PR66 Cameo NGC 2141416-003

1906 Quarter PR67 (Bruce Scher) PCGS 21765178

1883-CC MS67 NGC 4427293-003

1868 Quarter PR64 PCGS 5282238

1927S $1 MS64+ (CAC) NGC 4244171-005

1807 Fifty cent VF35 PCGS 35094793

1915S $20 gold MS65 PCGS 2781133

1855S $20 gold AU55 NGC 4877706-003

1910S $20 gold MS64 NGC 2644784-005

1886-O $1 MS60 NGC 4885423-002

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

