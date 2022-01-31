Numismatic Crime - $100,000 Worth of Coins Stolen at Starbucks

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Coins and Silver Seized in Arrest

The Police Department of Groveland, Florida is investigating a seizure of coins and silver bars incidental to an arrest of a drug suspect. Officers recovered 93 Royal Canadian Mint silver bars and 45 tubes of Canadian Maple Leafs. Officers are attempting to locate any offense that involves the loss of the described silver bars and coins.

Certified Coins Lost/Stolen in Mail

A package being shipped from Fresno, California to Palos Verde, CA has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned at the Fresno, CA facility but no further movement.

The package contained the following:

1- 2006-W $10 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS MS70 (W missing on the label; PCGS Certification Number 821116.70/24252787)

1- 2006-W $25 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS SP70 (PCGS Certification Number 21126.70/44156997)

1- 2007-W $50 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS MS70 (PCGS Certification Number 150437.70/11916817)

2- 2007-W 4 Coin $10, $25,$50,$100 Burnished Platinum Eagle NGC MS 70 Early Releases Set (NGC Certification Numbers: 3108167-001 1950801-073; 3108167-002 1950801-076; 3108167-003 1950801-074; 3108167-004 1950801-075)

1- 2008-W $10 Burnished Gold Eagle PCGS SP70 (PCGS Certification Number 393064.70/1525822)

Stolen in Transit – USPS

A USPS Priority mail package being shipped from New York to Woodland Hills, CA arrived with the contents missing.

Description of Property Stolen (Key Items):

2008-W Four-Coin Set of Gold Burnished American Eagles, Graded by PCGS as SP70 First Strike. The PCGS coin number and coin certification number are:

400038.70/13536578: 2008-W $50 Burnished American Buffalo

399931.70/18045956: 2008-W $25 Burnished American Buffalo

399929.70/12598621: 2008-W $10 Burnished American Buffalo

399927.70/13536353: 2008-W $5 Burnished American Buffalo

$100,000 Worth of Coins Stolen at Starbucks

The El Cajon Police Department in El Cajon, CA, is investigating the theft from a dealer who attended the recent El Cajon Coin Show. The dealer, Sheldon Lacher, stopped at a Starbuck’s in El Cajon after the show and took inside a rolling bag containing his inventory. While inside suspects were able to steal his bag and flee the scene. The suspects ran to a white vehicle waiting outside. No other information is available at this time.

The following list of coins was taken:

