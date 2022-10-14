By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Stolen in Transit: FedEx – Arizona to Florida

A package being sent via FedEx has been reported stolen/lost. The package was last scanned at the FedEx hub in Memphis, Tennessee. FedEx has been unable to locate the package.

Lost/Stolen Coins:

315 Bolivia 8 Reales cobs (example above)

Stolen in Transit: USPS – California to Maryland

A package shipped from California to Maryland via USPS was received by the recipient with the contents missing.

Stolen Note:

Fr.2211a-L 1934 $1,000 DGS Ser#L00066010A (Legacy) XF-40

$50,000 Reward Offered

The North American Collectibles Association is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of coins and jewelry from the theft which occurred at the 2022 ANA World’s Fair of Money on August 15.

Anyone with information should contact Ryan Tocicki at Premier Insurance Services, (267) 872-0111 or [email protected].

Stolen in Transit: USPS – Maryland to Florida

A package sent via USPS has been reported lost/stolen. Tracking shows the package as having been delivered but it was not received by the recipient. The package contained an 1800/1798 Bust Large Cent Overdate S191 PCGS XF-40 Cert#28499514 from the Dan Holmes Collection.

Stolen in Transit: UPS – New York to California

A package shipped via United Parcel Service (UPS) from New York to California was received by its recipient with contents missing. The recipient advised that the package had been cut open on the bottom and re-sealed with clear tape – which the sender does not use on any package.

Stolen Coins:

2017 $25 Palladium Eagle NGC MS 70 Early Releases (No photo)

2018-W $25 Proof Palladium Eagle NGC PF 70 UC First Day of Issue (No photo)

2006-W $25 Burnished Platinum Eagle NGC MS 70 Early Releases Certification Number 4439973-002

2006-W $50 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS MS70 Certification Number 21127.70/15461945

2006-W $100 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS MS70 Certification Number 11332508

2016-W .10C Gold Mercury Dime PCGS SP70 First Strike x 3 Coins (Only Certification Number that I had a photo of: 598598.70/81051156)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

