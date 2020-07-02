Numismatic Crime - Aggravated Robbery, Coins Stolen From Collector's Residence

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Aggravated Robbery

The Dallas Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery of an 84-year-old coin collector. The victim had just returned home from his bank and was exiting his vehicle when attacked from behind. The assailant grabbed the victim’s briefcase causing the victim to fall and cutting his hand. The assailant was described as a black male and ran to an awaiting vehicle occupied by two other subjects.

Stolen Coins:

80 Mint State U S $5 GOLD EAGLES in two tubes

10 Mint State $5 gold coins in U S money reserve plastic holders

20 MS 70 U S $1 Silver Eagles NGC

1 (4) OZ SILVER COMMEMORATIVE MEDAL

Residential Theft

Detectives in Greenwood Village, Colorado are investigating a residential theft involving the following slabbed coins:

1901S Quarter G6 PCGS 353343610

1913 Half dollar PR66 Cameo NGC 2141416-003

1906 Quarter PR67 (Bruce Scher) PCGS 21765178

1883-CC MS67 NGC 4427293-003

1868 Quarter PR64 PCGS 5282238

1927S $1 MS64+ (CAC) NGC 4244171-005

1807 Fifty cent VF35 PCGS 35094793

1915S $20 gold MS65 PCGS 2781133

1855S $20 gold AU55 NGC 4877706-003

1910S $20 gold MS64 NGC 2644784-005

1886-O $1 MS60 NGC 4885423-002

Lost/Stolen USPS Package

A US Postal Service package being shipped from Santa Rosa, California to Glen Head, New York has been reported missing. Tracking indicates package was last scanned in Glen Head, NY. The package contained the following coins:

One ounce PAMP Fortuna bar

Three one ounce proof eagles (cap only)

Three half ounce proof eagles (cap only)

Four quarter ounce proof gold eagle (cap only)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

