Numismatic Crime Alerts - Missing Coins Recovered, World Coins Stolen

Lost/Stolen Package Recovered

The coins listed below were reported missing in transit between Houston, Texas and Louisville, Kentucky. The loss occurred on or around November 20, but as of December 26, 2019 the package and the coins have been recovered.

1881 $20 Liberty Gold AU55 NGC 4631807001

1905-S $20 Liberty Gold MS65 NGC 1893157005

1882 $20 Liberty Gold AU50 NGC 3260765001

1891 $20 Liberty Gold MS61 PCGS 81634097

1889-CC $20 Liberty Gold MS62 PCGS 21614618

1891-CC $20 Liberty Gold MS61 PCGS 13179924

1885 $20 Liberty Gold AU58 NGC 3346529001

Missing/Stolen Package

A FedEx package containing the coins listed below has been reported stolen in Brussels, Belgium. The coins were in PCGS holders.

1. COPPER COINS

38783084 Albania 1926-R 5 Qindar L MS66RB

38783085 Albania 1926-R 10 Qindar L MS66RB

2. NICKEL COIN

38781952 Belgium 1931 1 Franc XF45

3. SILVER COINS

38781951 France 1824-I 5 Francs MS62

38781953 Belgium 1950 België 100 Francs AU55

38781954 Belgium 1873 5 Francs MS65

38781955 Belgium 1873 5 Francs MS64

38781956 Belgium 1873 5 Francs MS65+

38781957 Belgium 1873 5 Francs MS65

38781958 Belgium 1873 5 Francs MS65

38781959 Belgium 1873 5 Francs MS65

38781960 Belgium 1875 5 Francs MS64

38781961 Belg. Congo 1887 2 Francs MS64

38781962 Belg. Congo 1896 2 Francs N92

38781963 Belg. Congo 1891 5 Francs N92

38781964 Austr.Neth. 1790 3 Gulden N92

4. GOLD COINS

38781936 USA 1856-S 20$ AU55

38781937 USA 1874-CC 20$ AU53

38781938 USA 1881-S 20$ MS61

38781939 USA 1899-S 20$ MS63

38781940 USA 1904 20$ MS64

38781941 USA 1908 NM 20$ MS65

38781942 USA 1911-D 20$ MS65

38781943 USA 1926 20$ MS65

38781944 USA 1927 20$ MS65+

38781945 USA 1894 10$ MS62

38781946 USA 1901-S 10$ MS63

38781947 USA 1901-S 10$ MS63

38781948 USA 1905 10$ MS61

38781949 USA 1908 M 10$ MS62

38781950 USA 1909 10$ MS62

38783086 USA 1903 2.50$ MS64

38783087 Great Britain 1902 2 Pounds PR62 Matte

Your Support Makes a Difference

During 2019, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) fielded hundreds of calls and assisted collectors, dealers, victims, and law enforcement agencies across the country and around the world. Successes were many and included the recovery of over $100,000 in rare coins, shutting down Romanian gang activities that had resulted in losses of over $100,000 and assisted in the arrest of a suspect responsible for writing bad checks in excess of $100,000 to dealers across the country. Most importantly, the information regularly disseminated by NCIC prevented many collectors and dealers from becoming numismatic crime victims.

The resources provided by the Numismatic Crime Information Center have become powerful tools in the fight against numismatic crime. These resources would not have been possible without the help of the numismatic community.

As the year comes to an end, I hope you will consider sending a generous tax-deductible donation to NCIC. Your donation is crucial and will make a lasting impact on our mission and the on-going fight against numismatic crime.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation. P.O. Box 14080 Arlington, Texas 76094.

