By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Burglary
Detectives with Williamson County, Tennessee are investigating a residential burglary that resulted in the loss of a large number of coins.
A partial listing of stolen coins follows below:
- 1951, $.05, Proof Jefferson, PR67 toned, ANACS 5309758
- 1955, $.05, Proof Jefferson, PR67 toned, ANACS 5309762
- 1923, $1.00, Peace Silver Dollar, MS64 bright luster, ANACS 5320471
- 1902-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS63 DDO eye & ear, HL40, NGC 1988362-288
- 1923, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS65 CAC VAM 1B, TOP POP none higher, NGC 2376690-001
- 1881-S, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS64 super nice, PCGS 38679658
- 1953, $.05, Proof Jefferson, problem-free coin – RAW
- 1953, $.10, Proof Roosevelt, Silver, Gem mintage 128,000 – RAW
- 1886, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, uncirculated coin, nice grade – RAW
- 1883-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, uncirculated, end roll tone – RAW
- 1908, $20.00, Gold coin, MS62 no motto, ANACS 5325574
- 1886-S, $5.00, Gold coin, EF45 cleaned, ANACS 5325575
- 1978-S, $1.00, Ike Dollar, Proof, ANACS 5325576
- 1900-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, ANACS 5325577
- 1879-CC, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, Capped Die, Top 100, VF cleaned, ANACS 5325578
- 1944-S, $.50, Tooled, EF45 cleaned, ANACS 5325579
- No Date, $.25, Standing Liberty 1917-1924, O3, ANACS 5325580
- 1976, $.25, AU50, ANACS 5325581
- 1966, $.10, EF45, ANACS 5325582
- 1970-D, $.10, corroded, EF45, ANACS 5325583
- 1977-D, $.10, AU58, ANACS 5325584
- 1999-D, $.10, MS63, ANACS 5325585
- 1902, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325586
- 1907, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325587
- 1911, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325588
- 1847, $.01, corroded, VF, ANACS 5325589
- 1896, $.01, G06, ANACS 5325590
- 1906, $.01, damaged, VG, ANACS 5325591
- 1907, $.01, damaged, VG, ANACS 5325592
- 1943, $.01, corroded, EF, ANACS 5325593
Detectives are also looking for any dealer who may have done business with either one of the following individuals:
William “Bradley” Caldwell
Columbia, TN 38401
Russel Arden Shelton
Nashville, TN
Anyone with information please contact Detective Scott Keen, Williamson County, TN, (615) 790-5554 ext. 3226, scott.keen@williamsoncounty-tn.gov. Refer to case # 2020-935.
Bad Check
The following coins were bought using a bad check. The check was written by one John Martin using a London address.
Ancient Coins
United States Coins
Standing Liberty 25¢, 1917-D, Type 1, 25¢, MS66 FH, PCGS/CAC. Superb, original mint frost with colors of light amber, orange and pale blue about the devices and peripheries. Hammered striking detail and excellent eye appeal. CAC Verified. From The Live Oak Collection Part 5. Serial #25689894
Standing Liberty 25¢, 1930, 25¢, MS65 FH, PCGS. Frosty, original white, well struck and true to grade. Still in the old green tag holder. From The Live Oak Collection Part 5. Serial #
2653642
$3 Gold 1874 AU58 PCGS Serial 3348967
Missing/Stolen Coins
An express mail package being shipped from California to Pennsylvania has been reported missing/stolen. The package was last scanned on Friday morning in Pennsylvania.
The package contained the following coins:
- 1853 Seated Liberty Half Dime Arrows PCGS MS-65 (CAC Gold Label) OGH (1st Gen) (6013140)
- 1858 Seated Liberty Half Dime PCGS Proof-64 CAC OGH (1st Gen) (Toned) (2249943)
- 1861 Liberty Gold Quarter Eagle PCGS MS-62 CAC OGH (9398940)
- 1879 Three-Dollar Gold Piece PCGS MS-64 CAC OGH (1st Gen) (2245535)
- 1901/0-S Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS-65 CAC OGH (1st Gen) (8027397)
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.
The Numismatic Crime Information Center is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation. P.O. Box 14080 Arlington, Texas 76094.