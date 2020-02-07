By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Burglary

Detectives with Williamson County, Tennessee are investigating a residential burglary that resulted in the loss of a large number of coins.

A partial listing of stolen coins follows below:

1951, $.05, Proof Jefferson, PR67 toned, ANACS 5309758

1955, $.05, Proof Jefferson, PR67 toned, ANACS 5309762

1923, $1.00, Peace Silver Dollar, MS64 bright luster, ANACS 5320471

1902-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS63 DDO eye & ear, HL40, NGC 1988362-288

1923, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS65 CAC VAM 1B, TOP POP none higher, NGC 2376690-001

1881-S, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS64 super nice, PCGS 38679658

1953, $.05, Proof Jefferson, problem-free coin – RAW

1953, $.10, Proof Roosevelt, Silver, Gem mintage 128,000 – RAW

1886, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, uncirculated coin, nice grade – RAW

1883-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, uncirculated, end roll tone – RAW

1908, $20.00, Gold coin, MS62 no motto, ANACS 5325574

1886-S, $5.00, Gold coin, EF45 cleaned, ANACS 5325575

1978-S, $1.00, Ike Dollar, Proof, ANACS 5325576

1900-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, ANACS 5325577

1879-CC, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, Capped Die, Top 100, VF cleaned, ANACS 5325578

1944-S, $.50, Tooled, EF45 cleaned, ANACS 5325579

No Date, $.25, Standing Liberty 1917-1924, O3, ANACS 5325580

1976, $.25, AU50, ANACS 5325581

1966, $.10, EF45, ANACS 5325582

1970-D, $.10, corroded, EF45, ANACS 5325583

1977-D, $.10, AU58, ANACS 5325584

1999-D, $.10, MS63, ANACS 5325585

1902, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325586

1907, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325587

1911, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325588

1847, $.01, corroded, VF, ANACS 5325589

1896, $.01, G06, ANACS 5325590

1906, $.01, damaged, VG, ANACS 5325591

1907, $.01, damaged, VG, ANACS 5325592

1943, $.01, corroded, EF, ANACS 5325593

Detectives are also looking for any dealer who may have done business with either one of the following individuals:

William “Bradley” Caldwell

Columbia, TN 38401

Russel Arden Shelton

Nashville, TN

Anyone with information please contact Detective Scott Keen, Williamson County, TN, (615) 790-5554 ext. 3226, scott.keen@williamsoncounty-tn.gov. Refer to case # 2020-935.

Bad Check

The following coins were bought using a bad check. The check was written by one John Martin using a London address.

Ancient Coins

Ptolemaic, Ptolemy II; Struck under Ptolemy II (285-246 BC), Octadrachm, 27.76g. Svoronos-475, Sear-7768. Obv: Head of Arsinoe II r., wearing diadem, stephane and veil, behind K. Rx: ΑΡΣΙΝΟΗΣ – ΦΙΛΑΔΕΛΦΟΥ Double cornucopia bound with fillet. Formerly NGC XF, 5/5, 4/5.Tiny contact mark on reverse edge at 1:00 . Near Mint State

Zeugitania, Carthage; c. 350-320 BC, Stater, 9.31g. Jenkins-Group IIIf, 37. Obv: Head of Tanit l., wreathed with wheat, wearing necklace of pendants and triple-drop earring. Rx: Horse standing r. on exergual line; group of three small pellets before. From a private Michigan collection.. Mint State

Ptolemaic, Ptolemy II with Arsinöe II, Ptolemy I, & Berenike I; 285-246 BC, Half Mnaïeion, 13.91g. Svoronos-603, CPE-314, Dewing-2753. Obv: Jugate busts of Ptolemy II and Arsinoe II r., ΑΔΕΛΦΩΝ above, Celtic shield behind. Rx: Jugate busts of Ptolemy I and Berenike I r., ΘΕΩΝ above. From a private Michigan collection.. Near Mint State

Tiberius; 14-37 AD, Lugdunum, Aureus, 7.79g. BM-46, C-15 (40 Fr.), Paris-26, RIC-29 (R ), Calicó-305. Obv: TI CAESAR DIVI – AVG F AVGVSTVS Head laureate r. Rx: PONTIF – MAXIM Livia seated r. holding scepter and branch, throne legs ornamented, footstool below feet, single line beneath throne. From a private Michigan collection. Tribute Penny type in gold.. Mint State / gEF

United States Coins

Gordian III; 238-244 AD, Rome, 240 AD, Aureus, 5.01g. RIC-80 (R ), C-233 (120 Fr.), Calicó-3220. Obv: IMP GORDIANVS PIVS FEL AVG Bust laureate, draped, cuirassed r. Rx: P M TR P III COS P P Gordian on horse pacing l., raising r. hand and holding spear. From a private Michigan collection.. Mint State

Standing Liberty 25¢, 1917-D, Type 1, 25¢, MS66 FH, PCGS/CAC. Superb, original mint frost with colors of light amber, orange and pale blue about the devices and peripheries. Hammered striking detail and excellent eye appeal. CAC Verified. From The Live Oak Collection Part 5. Serial #25689894

Standing Liberty 25¢, 1930, 25¢, MS65 FH, PCGS. Frosty, original white, well struck and true to grade. Still in the old green tag holder. From The Live Oak Collection Part 5. Serial #

2653642

$3 Gold 1874 AU58 PCGS Serial 3348967

Missing/Stolen Coins

An express mail package being shipped from California to Pennsylvania has been reported missing/stolen. The package was last scanned on Friday morning in Pennsylvania.

The package contained the following coins:

1853 Seated Liberty Half Dime Arrows PCGS MS-65 (CAC Gold Label) OGH (1st Gen) (6013140)

1858 Seated Liberty Half Dime PCGS Proof-64 CAC OGH (1st Gen) (Toned) (2249943)

1861 Liberty Gold Quarter Eagle PCGS MS-62 CAC OGH (9398940)

1879 Three-Dollar Gold Piece PCGS MS-64 CAC OGH (1st Gen) (2245535)

1901/0-S Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS-65 CAC OGH (1st Gen) (8027397)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation. P.O. Box 14080 Arlington, Texas 76094.

