By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Storage Facility Bullion Burglary

Police in Seattle, Washington are investigating a burglary that occurred on 10/21/21. The victim advised that several suspects burglarized his storage facility and took a large amount of silver and gold.

Below is a partial list of the stolen gold and silver:

Royal Canadian Mint 100oz Bar (168558)

Suisse Kilo Bars (C037324, C037323, C069168)

Valcambi Suisse Kilo Bars

Scottsdale 10oz Stackers

NTR 10oz Bars

2018 Congo Gorilla Silverback 1 oz rounds

1 oz Gold American Eagle

1/10th oz Gold American Eagle

2014 Australian Gold Kangaroo

2014 Chinese Gold Panda

2014 British Gold Horse

USPS – Coins Stolen in Transit, New York to California

A package being shipped priority/express from New York to California has been reported lost/stolen. The last location scanned was Grass Valley, CA.

The package contained four 2019 W $100.00 American Liberty Series West Point Hoard High Relief Coins, SP-70 Ultra Cameo EF NGC. Certification Numbers: 6300008-238, 6300008-248, 6300008-236, 6300008-239.

Bad Checks

NCIC has received two reports involving bad checks written by a subject named Christopher Creech. The checks appear to have been written on two different credit union accounts, SAFE Credit Union and Valley Strong Credit Union.

Both credit unions are located in Bakersfield, CA. One dealer has reported that the check written on SAFE Credit Union returned showing “Account Closed”.

Dealers receiving checks from this person and returned checks showing “Account Closed” should file a police report. Checks written on accounts closed should be treated as criminal offenses due to the actor knowingly writing them without sufficient funds.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].