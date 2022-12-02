By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Vehicle Burglary – San Francisco, California

On November 9, a dealer traveling to the Portland coin show was the victim of a vehicle burglary in downtown San Francisco. The dealer left a restaurant and observed two men removing items from his vehicle. The suspects were described as black males wearing dark clothing and hoodies. The victim observed one suspect armed with a knife. The suspects fled the scene on foot. No other information is available at this time. A police report has been filed. The PCGS and NGC slabs will have a label with a VAM variety.

Property Stolen (Key Items):

1878 S VAM 18 ANACS 45 Details 4375259

1878 S VAM 18 ANACS 45 7309651

1878 S VAM 18A PCGS 61 VSS Discovery 15056024

1878 S VAM 36.1 PCGS 64 VSS 84201355

1878 S VAM 36.1 PCGS 64 28563954

1878 S VAM 36.3 ANACS 58 5329471

1878 S VAM 36A ANACS 63 OBV.PL 4659085

1878 S VAM 49 ANACS 62 7309875

1878 S VAM 76 PCGS 63 25174559

1878 S VAM 81 PCGS 58 27992083

1879 VAM 20A NGC 62 5758006004

1879 VAM 41 ANACS 62 5001953

1879 S VAM 1F2 ANACS 62 5424476

1879 S VAM 36 PCGS 66 40030150

1879 S VAM 36 PCGS 65 CAC 9210687

1879 S VAM 106 PCGS 64 Discovery 35363428

1879 S VAM 107 NGC 65 1858855002

1879 S VAM 107A ANACS 65 PL Discovery 5196138

1880 VAM 20 ANACS 50 Details 5199008

1880 S VAM 20 EDS PCGS 63 31471035

1880 S VAM 20 PCGS 66 Top POP 36981361

1880 S VAM 30 PCGS 66 Top POP 36325342

1880 S VAM 55 NGC 64 Top POP 3896023004

1881 O VAM 14 ANACS 61 4804519

1881 S VAM 14A ANACS 63 Top POP 7267231

1882 VAM 35 PCGS 63 36539647

1882 O VAM 14 ANACS 63 4782723

1882 O VAM 38A ANACS 58 5167576

1882 O VAM 38B PCGS 63 24509625

1882 S VAM 3 PCGS 64 26623892

1883 VAM 2 ANACS 64 4587702

1883 VAM 17B PCGS 65 6356432

1883 VAM 17B PCGS 65 3967283

1883 O VAM 1D PCGS 65 Top POP 84354186

1883 O VAM 33 NGC 65 Top POP 3376935025

1883 O VAM 55 ANACS 64 Top POP 4782768

1884 VAM 8D1 PCGS 64 Top POP 35004017

1884 VAM 8D2 NGC 63 1957165022

1884 VAM 8D2 PCGS 63 14677636

1884 VAM 14 NGC 64 131972004

1884 O VAM 7A PCGS 64 4058450

1884 O VAM 7A PCGS 65 VSS 44831238

1884 O VAM 37A1 NGC 63 4561622014

1884 O VAM 37A2 ANACS 64 Discovery 1422371

1884 O VAM 37A2 NGC 64 620247080

1885 VAM 3 PCGS 65 7316392

1885 VAM 3 PCGS 65 VSS 48831239

1885 VAM 14 NGC 63 1987329015

1886 VAM 1H ICG 66 Top POP 3025050701

1886 VAM 1H PCGS 65 5129514

1887 VAM 6A NGC 63 1859594181

1889 VAM 5C NGC 62 Top POP 4717360032

1889 VAM 12A NGC 63 3144882093

1889 VAM 29 ANACS 64 Top POP 4894341

1890 VAM 1A ANACS 53 5200230

1890 O VAM 1D ANACS 60 red 4944096

1890 O VAM 7A ICG 64 Top POP 5338400701

1890 O VAM 7A PCGS 63 PL 9900876

1890 O VAM 7B PCGS 63 18532387

1891 S VAM 1B ANACS 62 4566416

1891 S VAM 5C NGC 64 3010312003

1896 VAM 1D NGC 65 Top POP 3755337001

1896 VAM 23 ANACS 63 4552183

1897 VAM 3A PCGS 65 Top POP 81481223

1898 VAM 2A PCGS 66 VSS 44831244

1898 VAM 2A NGC 65 3241715025

1899 O VAM 7C ANACS 55 red Discovery 5082547

1900 VAM 15A PCGS 63 30817677

1900 O VAM 21G NGC 64 4464465010

1901 O VAM 6A ANACS 40 5127873

1901 O VAM 29A PCGS 63 red 15735235

1901 O VAM 34 ANACS 53 red 4999111

1904 O VAM 12A ANACS 55 4871728

1904 O VAM 12B PCGS 63 PL Rattler 8148423

1904 O VAM 22A1 ANACS 64 5299248

1904 O VAM 22A2 ANACS 65 4008017

1904 O VAM 22A2 PCGS 64 VSS 39460239

1855 Cal BG-110 $1/4 PCGS MS-62

1856 Cal BG-111 $1/4 PCGS MS-63

1871 Cal BG-813 $1/4 PCGS AU-58

1871 Cal BG-861 $1/4 NGC MS-63

1872 Cal BG-818 $1/4 PCGS MS-63

1870 Cal BG-1010 $1/2 PCGS AU-58

1858 Cal BG-1306 $1.00 NGC MS-63

1863 Cal BG-1307 $1.00 NGC MS-61

1904 L.A. 10 stars NGC MS64PL

1904 L.A. 14 stars NGC MS64PL

1909 Alaska 1/4 DWT NGC MS-63

1909 Alaska 1/2 DWT NGC MS-63

1909 Alaska $1.00 NGC MS-63

There were also 15 raw (not certified by a third party) Trade dollars, 45 raw Morgan dollars, 1 x $3.00 gold (1854 NGC MS62PL); 10 x $20.00 Gold Saint Gauden’s coins; one each 1878-CC, 1880-CC, 1881-CC, 1882-CC, 1883-CC, 1884-CC & 1885-CC Morgan silver dollars in the original GSA holders–NGC-certified but no cert numbers are available.

Stolen in Transit: FedEx – West Virginia to Virginia

A package being shipped via FedEx arrived with the contents removed. The package contained the coins listed below.

Stolen Coins:

1795 1/2C PCGS VF35 CAC 43650888

1797 1/2C PCGS XF40 33069305

1800 1/2C PCGS XF45 24249751

1804 1/2C PCGS AU58 44944791

1804 1/2C PCGS AU58+ CAC 30451234

1795 1C PCGS AU50 34407278

1798 1C PCGS AU53 32777295

1798 1C NGC AU53 3387472-002

1652 Pine Tree Shilling PCGS VF35 44522037

1787 Immunis Columbia PCGS AU50 35915833

1783 Chalmers Shilling NGC AU Details 605798-010

1785 Nova Constellatio PCGS MS62 26756471

1800 H10C PCGS XF40 CAC 27582368

1807 10C NGC MS62 6060555-010

1805/4 50C PCGS XF45 31404854

1806 50C PCGS AU53 14279413

1805 $5 PCGS MS61 CAC 29709324

Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – Switzerland to CA

A package from Switzerland to Redding, CA containing 49 silver Himyarite drachms was marked as delivered by the USPS but not received. Lost or stolen were 49 silver Himyarite drachms.

Coin Dealer Burglarized

The Woodland Hills, CA Police Department is investigating the break-in at Stuppler & Co on Saturday, November 19.

Stolen Coins:

21 2022 Set of 5 Quarters

200 American Silver Eagle Coins Brilliant Uncirculated

20 Silver Bullet – 12 Gauge (5 oz) – Pure .999 Silver

100 Silver Philharmonic Coins Brilliant Uncirculated

49 2023 P 1oz Australian Silver Year of the Rabbit Coin PCGS Gem Uncirculated First Strike

49 2023 P 1oz Australian Silver Year of the Rabbit Coin PCGS MS70 First Strike

The Australian Rabbits were certified by PCGS and the numbers are:

From the Gem Uncirculated, PCGS #46182014 to #46182061

The MS70, PCGS #46180773 to #46180838

Lost/Stolen in Transit: UPS – London to New York City

A package being shipped via UPS from London to New York has been reported lost/stolen in transit. The last known tracking information is that it was in Köln, Germany on October 5, 2022. UPS initiated an investigation and was not able to locate the package. A file has been claimed and UPS acknowledged the loss of the package while in their possession.

Lost/Stolen Coins:

Greek Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt 163 BC Oktadrachm NGC 6321799-002

Italy Lombards Aripert II (700-712) Tremissis Bernareggi 54; MEC I, 321 var. This is an uncertified, raw coin.

Australia 1868 Sovereign Friedberg 10a PCGS 29416195

India Gold Ashrafi 1357 AH (1939 AD) Friedberg 1165 PCGS 36300013

Roman Republican 82 BC Denarius Crawford 367/5 NGC 5779570-017

Italy Lombards Aripert II (712-744) Tremissis Bernareggi 75; MEC I, 322 var. This is an uncertified, raw coin.

British 1847/8 Penny KM 739 SCBC 3948. This is an uncertified, raw coin.

Australia 1870 Sovereign Friedberg 10 PCGS 29416197

Canada 1914-C Sovereign Friedberg 2 PCGS 344482

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].