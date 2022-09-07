Numismatic Crime - Coin and Paper Money Thefts

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Coin Burglary – Phoneix, Arizona
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary where the suspects pried open an inside office door and stole coins packaged for shipping the next day. No additional information is available at this time.
Stolen Coins:
$20 Gold Double Eagles
- 1899 MS63 PCGS 42137243
- 1885S MS62 PCGS 16298472
- 1903 MS62 NGC 3260304001
- 1904S MS62 PCGS 42090426
- 1904S MS62 PCGS 41842630
- 1910 MS63 PCGS 42137253
- 1910D MS64 PCGS 42141099
- 1910D MS64 PCGS 24998234
- 1910S MS63 PCGS 42106920
- 1907 MS63 PCGS 41507204
- 1896S MS63 PCGS 42245115
- 1899S MS63 PCGS 42127981
- 1911S MS64 PCGS 42179073
- 1895S MS63 PCGS 42038299
$10 Gold Eagles
- 1881 MS62 PCGS 42261536
- 1882 MS62 PCGS 42274455
- 1900 MS62 PCGS 42262768
$5 Gold Half Eagles
- 1880S MS62 PCGS 42037265
- 1881 MS63 PCGS 40504182
Stolen $500 Notes
Rosemont, Illinois Police are investigating the theft of three $500 bills from Executive Currency, who was attending the recent ANA World’s Fair of Money.
Stolen Notes:
1- $500 1934 FRN D00031012A
2- $500 1934/1934A S/N not available but both have missing pieces along the edges
ANA Money Show Theft – Chicago, Illinois
A dealer attending the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Chicago (Rosemont), Illinois was the victim of a theft.
The following is a list of stolen property:
- Rolex 68NM8988 Card Submariner 40mm s/s MAYYY
- Rolex 50548806 Explorer III 42mm s/s OYYY
- Rolex Cier Air King 34mm SS Y154239
- Rolex Daytona 588u0014 40mm 18kt YG KYYYY
- Rolex GMT 40mm S/S TIYY E267488
- Rolex Subcard 15A71239 MATYY
- Rolex Black Daytona 40mm s/s AYYY MD88041
- Rolex 943YY485 Yachtmaster 31mm 18kt YG/ss IYYY
- Rolex DJ 18K YG L225047
- Rolex 405n559 Datejust 41mm ST/WG OIYY
- Rolex 74z55203 Daytona 40mm Platinum MYYYYY
- Rolex 8579069 Day Date 18K yg MMYYY
- Rolex 1043462 Explorer II Explorer II 40mm s/s NSYY
- Rolex Datejust IOIY T390114
- Rolex A560809 Day Date 36mm 18KT/YG MIOIY
- Rolex Day date 18k yg 6410355
- Rolex K329143 PAP Submariner 40mm S/S TSIY
- Rolex Day date 18k yg 6
- Rolex Explorer II 40mm s/s TAIY F699052
- Rolex K358799 Explorer II 40mms/s TIYY
- Rolex U468886 Yachtmaster 26mm 18k w/g KYYY
- Rolex t760740 Datejust 36mm s/s CIYY
- Rolex K132037 Paper GMT Master ii 40mm s/s MMYYY
- Rolex E619102 Submariner 40mm S/S TOYY
- 1914D $10 Gold Indian ICG MS65
- 1883CC GSA Holder
- 1884CC GSA Holder
- 1856S NGC AU55 $3 gold
- 2- $20 Saints PCGS MS63
- 1850 1$ Gold
- 1820 Large Cent raw
- 1865 Five cent raw
- 1798 1$ pcgs XF Knob 9
- 1865 2 cent piece
- 1843-O 50 cent AU raw
- 2 – 1909 D 5$ Indians NGC MS63
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].