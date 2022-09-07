Numismatic Crime - Coin and Paper Money Thefts

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Coin Burglary – Phoneix, Arizona

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary where the suspects pried open an inside office door and stole coins packaged for shipping the next day. No additional information is available at this time.

Stolen Coins:

$20 Gold Double Eagles

1899 MS63 PCGS 42137243

1885S MS62 PCGS 16298472

1903 MS62 NGC 3260304001

1904S MS62 PCGS 42090426

1904S MS62 PCGS 41842630

1910 MS63 PCGS 42137253

1910D MS64 PCGS 42141099

1910D MS64 PCGS 24998234

1910S MS63 PCGS 42106920

1907 MS63 PCGS 41507204

1896S MS63 PCGS 42245115

1899S MS63 PCGS 42127981

1911S MS64 PCGS 42179073

1895S MS63 PCGS 42038299

$10 Gold Eagles

1881 MS62 PCGS 42261536

1882 MS62 PCGS 42274455

1900 MS62 PCGS 42262768

$5 Gold Half Eagles

1880S MS62 PCGS 42037265

1881 MS63 PCGS 40504182

Stolen $500 Notes

Rosemont, Illinois Police are investigating the theft of three $500 bills from Executive Currency, who was attending the recent ANA World’s Fair of Money.

Stolen Notes:

1- $500 1934 FRN D00031012A

2- $500 1934/1934A S/N not available but both have missing pieces along the edges

ANA Money Show Theft – Chicago, Illinois

A dealer attending the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Chicago (Rosemont), Illinois was the victim of a theft.

The following is a list of stolen property:

Rolex 68NM8988 Card Submariner 40mm s/s MAYYY

Rolex 50548806 Explorer III 42mm s/s OYYY

Rolex Cier Air King 34mm SS Y154239

Rolex Daytona 588u0014 40mm 18kt YG KYYYY

Rolex GMT 40mm S/S TIYY E267488

Rolex Subcard 15A71239 MATYY

Rolex Black Daytona 40mm s/s AYYY MD88041

Rolex 943YY485 Yachtmaster 31mm 18kt YG/ss IYYY

Rolex DJ 18K YG L225047

Rolex 405n559 Datejust 41mm ST/WG OIYY

Rolex 74z55203 Daytona 40mm Platinum MYYYYY

Rolex 8579069 Day Date 18K yg MMYYY

Rolex 1043462 Explorer II Explorer II 40mm s/s NSYY

Rolex Datejust IOIY T390114

Rolex A560809 Day Date 36mm 18KT/YG MIOIY

Rolex Day date 18k yg 6410355

Rolex K329143 PAP Submariner 40mm S/S TSIY

Rolex Day date 18k yg 6

Rolex Explorer II 40mm s/s TAIY F699052

Rolex K358799 Explorer II 40mms/s TIYY

Rolex U468886 Yachtmaster 26mm 18k w/g KYYY

Rolex t760740 Datejust 36mm s/s CIYY

Rolex K132037 Paper GMT Master ii 40mm s/s MMYYY

Rolex E619102 Submariner 40mm S/S TOYY

1914D $10 Gold Indian ICG MS65

1883CC GSA Holder

1884CC GSA Holder

1856S NGC AU55 $3 gold

2- $20 Saints PCGS MS63

1850 1$ Gold

1820 Large Cent raw

1865 Five cent raw

1798 1$ pcgs XF Knob 9

1865 2 cent piece

1843-O 50 cent AU raw

2 – 1909 D 5$ Indians NGC MS63

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

