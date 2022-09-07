Numismatic Crime - Coin and Paper Money Thefts

Coin Burglary – Phoneix, Arizona

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary where the suspects pried open an inside office door and stole coins packaged for shipping the next day. No additional information is available at this time.

Stolen Coins:

$20 Gold Double Eagles

  • 1899 MS63 PCGS 42137243
  • 1885S MS62 PCGS 16298472
  • 1903 MS62 NGC 3260304001
  • 1904S MS62 PCGS 42090426
  • 1904S MS62 PCGS 41842630
  • 1910 MS63 PCGS 42137253
  • 1910D MS64 PCGS 42141099
  • 1910D MS64 PCGS 24998234
  • 1910S MS63 PCGS 42106920
  • 1907 MS63 PCGS 41507204
  • 1896S MS63 PCGS 42245115
  • 1899S MS63 PCGS 42127981
  • 1911S MS64 PCGS 42179073
  • 1895S MS63 PCGS 42038299

$10 Gold Eagles

  • 1881 MS62 PCGS 42261536
  • 1882 MS62 PCGS 42274455
  • 1900 MS62 PCGS 42262768

$5 Gold Half Eagles

  • 1880S MS62 PCGS 42037265
  • 1881 MS63 PCGS 40504182

Stolen $500 Notes

Rosemont, Illinois Police are investigating the theft of three $500 bills from Executive Currency, who was attending the recent ANA World’s Fair of Money.

Stolen Notes:

1- $500 1934 FRN D00031012A

2- $500 1934/1934A S/N not available but both have missing pieces along the edges

ANA Money Show Theft – Chicago, Illinois

A dealer attending the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Chicago (Rosemont), Illinois was the victim of a theft.

The following is a list of stolen property:

  • Rolex 68NM8988 Card Submariner 40mm s/s MAYYY
  • Rolex 50548806 Explorer III 42mm s/s OYYY
  • Rolex Cier Air King 34mm SS Y154239
  • Rolex Daytona 588u0014 40mm 18kt YG KYYYY
  • Rolex GMT 40mm S/S TIYY E267488
  • Rolex Subcard 15A71239 MATYY
  • Rolex Black Daytona 40mm s/s AYYY MD88041
  • Rolex 943YY485 Yachtmaster 31mm 18kt YG/ss IYYY
  • Rolex DJ 18K YG L225047
  • Rolex 405n559 Datejust 41mm ST/WG OIYY
  • Rolex 74z55203 Daytona 40mm Platinum MYYYYY
  • Rolex 8579069 Day Date 18K yg MMYYY
  • Rolex 1043462 Explorer II Explorer II 40mm s/s NSYY
  • Rolex Datejust IOIY T390114
  • Rolex A560809 Day Date 36mm 18KT/YG MIOIY
  • Rolex Day date 18k yg 6410355
  • Rolex K329143 PAP Submariner 40mm S/S TSIY
  • Rolex Day date 18k yg 6
  • Rolex Explorer II 40mm s/s TAIY F699052
  • Rolex K358799 Explorer II 40mms/s TIYY
  • Rolex U468886 Yachtmaster 26mm 18k w/g KYYY
  • Rolex t760740 Datejust 36mm s/s CIYY
  • Rolex K132037 Paper GMT Master ii 40mm s/s MMYYY
  • Rolex E619102 Submariner 40mm S/S TOYY
  • 1914D $10 Gold Indian ICG MS65
  • 1883CC GSA Holder
  • 1884CC GSA Holder
  • 1856S NGC AU55 $3 gold
  • 2- $20 Saints PCGS MS63
  • 1850 1$ Gold
  • 1820 Large Cent raw
  • 1865 Five cent raw
  • 1798 1$ pcgs XF Knob 9
  • 1865 2 cent piece
  • 1843-O 50 cent AU raw
  • 2 – 1909 D 5$ Indians NGC MS63

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].
 

