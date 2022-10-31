By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Coin Shop Burglary – Stockton, California

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a burglary of Avenue Coins. At approximately 2:15 am on October 13, 2022, three vehicles occupied by seven males wearing hoodies and armed with bolt cutters and a pry-bar breached the roll-down gate and popped open the guest entrance. Once inside the suspects stole approximately $200,000 in inventory. The suspects did not get into the safes and missed the cash drawers. Video footage is being reviewed.

Panama Bank Notes Stolen

The president of the Panama Numismatic Association has reported the following 1941 Panama Notes stolen from a collector in Panama. The collector was targeted after leaving his bank.

Stolen Notes:

(1) 20B serial 000059 PMG VF25

(1) 10B serial 011373 PMG VF20

(1) 5B serial 001015 PMG CU63EPQ

(1) 1B 034235 PMG AU53

(1) 1B 035082 Not certified

Coin Dealer Vehicle Burglary – Richmond, Virginia

Richmond detectives are investigating a motor vehicle burglary that occurred on October 16, 2022. The owner of LoPop Coins left the Richmond, Virginia coin show and stopped several miles from the show. An unknown suspect or multiple suspects gained entry into his vehicle and stole the coins listed below:

Dealer Vehicle Burglary – Jacksonville, North Carolina

The Maysville, North Carolina Police Department is investigating a burglary of a motor vehicle that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, 2022. The owner of Tar Heel Coins left the Jacksonville, NC coin show and drove to his residence several miles from the show location. The victim parked his vehicle at the rear of his residence and at approximately 1:30 am an unknown suspect or suspects gained entry into the vehicle and removed five green monster boxes of coins along with one briefcase.

Stolen Coins:

Rolls of Proof and unc pennies 1960-2021

Rolls of Proof dimes 1958-2021

Rolls of Proof dimes 1992-2001

Rolls of unc dimes 1970-2022

Rolls of unc nickels P&D 2015-2020

Multiple Proof sets 1957-64 Original brown box and envelopes

Multiple Proof sets 1968-1998

Multiple Proof sets 1999-2013 (Silver)

8- 2022 Clad Sets

Aluminum box containing Kennedy’s P, D, Clad, Silver 1998-2019, Proofs ’80s & ’90s housed in 2x2s with the year in RED INK

(Rolls are labeled on end with the year in RED INK)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].