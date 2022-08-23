Numismatic Crime - Coin Show Dealers High-Profile Targets

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Coin Show Dealers Becoming High-Profile Targets
During the past several months, organized groups have been targeting coin shows and coin shops. However, most recently, the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) has seen coin show dealers becoming high-profile targets, and offenses have occurred at both small and large shows across the country. These offenses are becoming a serious issue and usually result in substantial losses.
Dealers should review and update their personal and business security plans to ensure the safety of themselves, family, and employees.
Read the following link (.DOCX File): “Tactics for Coin Show Dealers”
ANA Money Show Theft – Chicago, Illinois
A dealer attending the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Chicago (Rosemont), Illinois was the victim of a theft.
The following is a list of stolen property:
- Rolex 68NM8988 Card Submariner 40mm s/s MAYYY
- Rolex 50548806 Explorer III 42mm s/s OYYY
- Rolex Cier Air King 34mm SS Y154239
- Rolex Daytona 588u0014 40mm 18kt YG KYYYY
- Rolex GMT 40mm S/S TIYY E267488
- Rolex Subcard 15A71239 MATYY
- Rolex Black Daytona 40mm s/s AYYY MD88041
- Rolex 943YY485 Yachtmaster 31mm 18kt YG/ss IYYY
- Rolex DJ 18K YG L225047
- Rolex 405n559 Datejust 41mm ST/WG OIYY
- Rolex 74z55203 Daytona 40mm Platinum MYYYYY
- Rolex 8579069 Day Date 18K yg MMYYY
- Rolex 1043462 Explorer II Explorer II 40mm s/s NSYY
- Rolex Datejust IOIY T390114
- Rolex A560809 Day Date 36mm 18KT/YG MIOIY
- Rolex Day date 18k yg 6410355
- Rolex K329143 PAP Submariner 40mm S/S TSIY
- Rolex Day date 18k yg 6
- Rolex Explorer II 40mm s/s TAIY F699052
- Rolex K358799 Explorer II 40mms/s TIYY
- Rolex U468886 Yachtmaster 26mm 18k w/g KYYY
- Rolex t760740 Datejust 36mm s/s CIYY
- Rolex K132037 Paper GMT Master ii 40mm s/s MMYYY
- Rolex E619102 Submariner 40mm S/S TOYY
- 1914D $10 Gold Indian ICG MS65
- 1883CC GSA Holder
- 1884CC GSA Holder
- 1856S NGC AU55 $3 gold
- 2- $20 Saints PCGS MS63
- 1850 1$ Gold
- 1820 Large Cent raw
- 1865 Five cent raw
- 1798 1$ pcgs XF Knob 9
- 1865 2 cent piece
- 1843-O 50 cent AU raw
- 2- 1909 D 5$ Indians NGC MS63
Residential Coin Burglary – New York City
The New York Police Department is investigating a residential burglary involving the coins listed below:
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].