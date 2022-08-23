Numismatic Crime - Coin Show Dealers High-Profile Targets

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Coin Show Dealers Becoming High-Profile Targets

During the past several months, organized groups have been targeting coin shows and coin shops. However, most recently, the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) has seen coin show dealers becoming high-profile targets, and offenses have occurred at both small and large shows across the country. These offenses are becoming a serious issue and usually result in substantial losses.

Dealers should review and update their personal and business security plans to ensure the safety of themselves, family, and employees.

Read the following link (.DOCX File): “Tactics for Coin Show Dealers”

ANA Money Show Theft – Chicago, Illinois

A dealer attending the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Chicago (Rosemont), Illinois was the victim of a theft.

The following is a list of stolen property:

Rolex 68NM8988 Card Submariner 40mm s/s MAYYY

Rolex 50548806 Explorer III 42mm s/s OYYY

Rolex Cier Air King 34mm SS Y154239

Rolex Daytona 588u0014 40mm 18kt YG KYYYY

Rolex GMT 40mm S/S TIYY E267488

Rolex Subcard 15A71239 MATYY

Rolex Black Daytona 40mm s/s AYYY MD88041

Rolex 943YY485 Yachtmaster 31mm 18kt YG/ss IYYY

Rolex DJ 18K YG L225047

Rolex 405n559 Datejust 41mm ST/WG OIYY

Rolex 74z55203 Daytona 40mm Platinum MYYYYY

Rolex 8579069 Day Date 18K yg MMYYY

Rolex 1043462 Explorer II Explorer II 40mm s/s NSYY

Rolex Datejust IOIY T390114

Rolex A560809 Day Date 36mm 18KT/YG MIOIY

Rolex Day date 18k yg 6410355

Rolex K329143 PAP Submariner 40mm S/S TSIY

Rolex Day date 18k yg 6

Rolex Explorer II 40mm s/s TAIY F699052

Rolex K358799 Explorer II 40mms/s TIYY

Rolex U468886 Yachtmaster 26mm 18k w/g KYYY

Rolex t760740 Datejust 36mm s/s CIYY

Rolex K132037 Paper GMT Master ii 40mm s/s MMYYY

Rolex E619102 Submariner 40mm S/S TOYY

1914D $10 Gold Indian ICG MS65

1883CC GSA Holder

1884CC GSA Holder

1856S NGC AU55 $3 gold

2- $20 Saints PCGS MS63

1850 1$ Gold

1820 Large Cent raw

1865 Five cent raw

1798 1$ pcgs XF Knob 9

1865 2 cent piece

1843-O 50 cent AU raw

2- 1909 D 5$ Indians NGC MS63

Residential Coin Burglary – New York City

The New York Police Department is investigating a residential burglary involving the coins listed below:

File 1 (.DOCX)

File 2 (.DOCX)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

