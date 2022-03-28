By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Theft of Jewelry, Rolex Watches at Long Beach Coin Show

Long Beach Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at the recent Long Beach coin show. A large number of rings and several Rolex watches were taken. No details are available currently.

The list of stolen property can be viewed as a PDF here.

Coin Shop Theft Suspect in Custody

The subject pictured below is responsible for a theft of two $20 Saints that occurred at Raines Rare Coins. The subject traveled throughout the Midwest visiting coin shops. The subject has been identified as Michael Sather and is currently in custody in Iowa. Investigators currently have cases from five different states and are looking for additional victims.

Suspect in Custody with Outstanding Warrants

The suspect pictured below, Fabian Isfan, has been identified in numerous thefts across the country. He has been tied to a Roma organized crime group and targets coin, antique, Pawn, and jewelry stores. Isfan is in custody in New York City and has additional warrants outstanding in Texas and Florida.

Gold Medal Lost/Stolen in Transit – USPS

A package being sent express mail from New York to Massachusetts has been reported missing/stolen. The package was last scanned at the Needham, Massachusetts postal facility.

The package contained the following gold medal:

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

