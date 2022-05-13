By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Coin Shop Burglary – San Jose, California

Falcone Jewelry and Coin in San Jose, California was burglarized in the early morning hours of May 4, 2022. The suspects breached the front door and removed the following items:

Morgan and Peace dollar BU rolls, 95-100

San Jose-related collectibles (badges, tokens, medals advertising, etc.)

1892 Columbia World’s Fair collection

Better foreign coins – China, Mexico, Latin America, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, and Canada

European table medals

Rare silver three-ounce bars from Englehard, toned. Tombstone

The victim advises that several shops from Morgan Hill south all the way up to Napa Valley, CA have been targeted. Law enforcement officials indicated to one victim that Chilean gangs may be responsible.

Shop owners should be on high alert and review their current security measures. High-resolution cameras should be a priority, along with enhanced alarm systems.

Coin Dealer Vehicle Burglary – Update

Norman Pullen, the owner of Maine Gold & Silver, was the victim of a vehicle burglary after leaving the Manchester, New Hampshire coin show on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The suspect smashed the rear glass window and removed a valise containing cash, receipts, and new purchases from the show. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation.

Below is an updated list of stolen notes from Norm Pullen:

files.constantcontact.com/f0e00abc001/282e2051-7173-4c45-b4ca-16cfe05f39ae.docx

Vehicle Burglary – Bristol, Connecticut

A dealer leaving a coin show in West Springfield, Massachusetts, was the victim of a vehicle burglary that occurred in Bristol, Connecticut. The suspects smashed the windows and removed two cases containing slabbed and raw coins. The suspects were driving a 2002-2008 Chrysler Pacifica with temp New Jersey plates.

Partial stolen list:

files.constantcontact.com/f0e00abc001/6c06a672-c0e2-432e-81df-d1950d202ed0.docx

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].