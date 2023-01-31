Numismatic Crime - Coins, Bankotes Stolen in Transit

By Doug Davis – President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Stolen in Transit: USPS – Kansas to Florida

A package shipped by USPS Express Mail from Kansas to Florida was received with the contents missing.

Description of Property Lost/Stolen:

24a 50 Dollars L. 1965 (Bahamas) – Serial #A 001797

17s; 18s; 19s; 20s; 22s; 23s; 24s; 25s 1/2; 1; 3; 5; 10; 20; 50; 100 Dollars L. 1965 (Bahamas) – Specimen Set

29a 5; 5 Dollars L. 1968 (Bahamas) – Serial # F 606736; F 606737

30a 10 Dollars L. 1968 (Bahamas) – Serial # B 713396

32a 50 Dollars L. 1968 (Bahamas) – Serial # A 208672

33a 100 Dollars L. 1968 (Bahamas) – Serial # A 281108

40a 50 Dollars L. 1974 (Bahamas) – Serial # A 420920

41b 100 Dollars L. 1974 (Bahamas) Serial # A 884946

49a 100 Dollars L. 1974 (1984) (Bahamas) Serial # B 634201

Lost/Stolen in Transit: UPS – New York to Georgia

A package shipped Next Day Air via UPS from New York to Georgia has been reported stolen/lost.

The package contained the following coins:

Five mixed $20.00 Saint Gaudens Double Eagles MS-66 (2-1908 nm, 2-1924, 1927)

PCGS Cert #s 45111164, 46027816, 45027553, 45027556, 45697298

2022 $1.00 Silver Eagle First Strike Us Flag Label PCGS MS-70

43591944

FedEx Truck Theft – Irvine, California

Irvine, California police are investigating the theft of a large number of packages from a FedEx truck. The packages contained slabbed coins. The list of stolen coins can be viewed at the link below.

NCIC has been authorized to offer a $5,000 reward for the recovery, arrest, and conviction of suspects involved in this offense.

Stolen in Transit: USPS – Florida to Mississippi

A package being shipped overnight via USPS from Jacksonville, Florida to Gore Springs, Mississippi, was broken into and its contents were removed. The package contained an 1898 Gold quarter eagle Proof 63.

Coin details:

1898 Liberty Head quarter eagle $2.50 gold coin PF-63 CAMEO NGC

Cert #1821727-004

Slightly older NGC holder

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

