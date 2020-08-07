By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Stolen from USPS

A package was sent to a dealer in New York City containing coins, jewelry, and several watches. The recipient opened the package and found several items missing. After close inspection, the bottom of the box had been opened at the seams and resealed with Priority Mail Tape.

Stolen Coins:

1885-CC $1.00 PCGS MS-63 serial # 38921419

1817 Large 1c 15 Star PCGS XF-40 serial # 39550784

1855 1c Judd-170 PCGS PR-40 serial # 38921424

Note Stolen from Mail

The following note was stolen from a USPS package being shipped to Carey, Ohio.

Stolen Note:

$5 National Bank Note Fr. 587 1902 RS Charter #6119 S#1B

100oz Silver Bar Stolen in Transit

The following 100oz bar was stolen from a Priority USPS package being shipped from Ohio to Austin, Texas.

Stolen Bar:

100oz A-MARK silver bar T144 6463

Stolen/Missing Express Mail

An Express mail package being shipped from Monterrey, California to West Bloomfield, Michigan has been reported stolen/lost.

Missing/Stolen Coins:

1989 Great Britain 5 Sovereigns NGC PF69 3900417-013

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

