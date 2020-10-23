By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Stolen from Dealer’s Table

The coin pictured below was stolen from a dealers table at the Denver Coin Show. The suspect was a white male who identified himself as Steve Dupont and gave an Englewood, Colorado address.

1853 $20 USAOG 900-Thousandths PCGS MS64

Coins Stolen While in Transit (USPS)

A package being shipped from Boynton Beach, Florida to Sacramento, California arrived with the package being tampered with and contents missing. A report has been filed.

Stolen Coins:

1807 $5 Gold Half Eagle – PCGS XF Details – Repaired; PCGS Cert: 40218976

Ancient Alexander the Great Tetradrachm – NGC VF; NGC Cert: 5873916-013

Ancient Roman Hadrian AE As Coin – NGC XF; NGC Cert: 5873916-008

Suspect in Coin Show Package Theft

On October 11, 2020, a theft occurred at the Iowa Numismatic Association Coin Show in Urbandale, Iowa.

Stolen Coins:

Morgan Silver Dollars: unc. 78-S, 79-S, 80, 80-S, 81, 81-S, 83, 83-O and $300 cash ( Des Moines Coin Club Raffle)

Raffle) Numerous solid date rolls of Lincolns in early ’20s

Large bag of full-date Buffalos

Large bag of common Indian cents

The suspect is pictured below:

Anyone with information contact Detective Curt Vaigrt at (515) 331-6817.

Currency Stolen from Express Mail

An express mail package being sent from Maine to Florida was tampered with and contents removed.

Stolen Currency:

PA-166 13835

PA-204-10638

FR 1955-L 1934 $5 L08025057A

FR 1606 1934 $1 B44726337A

FR 851A 1914 $5 B46434995A

FR 850 1914 $5 B9273761B

FR847B 1914 $5 A86806593A

FR 869 1914 $5 G31367769A

FR 932 1914 $10 H6271696A

FR 928 1914 $10 G9257425A

FR 994 1914 $20 H8030683A

FR 590 1902 $10 CH 2850 4614838

FR 619 1902 $10 CH 4549 U709449E

FR 48 1878 $2 A1316527

1929 $5 CH 12665 A007142A

27-Fractionals

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers, and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

