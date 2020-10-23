By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Stolen from Dealer’s Table
The coin pictured below was stolen from a dealers table at the Denver Coin Show. The suspect was a white male who identified himself as Steve Dupont and gave an Englewood, Colorado address.
1853 $20 USAOG 900-Thousandths PCGS MS64
Coins Stolen While in Transit (USPS)
A package being shipped from Boynton Beach, Florida to Sacramento, California arrived with the package being tampered with and contents missing. A report has been filed.
Stolen Coins:
- 1807 $5 Gold Half Eagle – PCGS XF Details – Repaired; PCGS Cert: 40218976
- Ancient Alexander the Great Tetradrachm – NGC VF; NGC Cert: 5873916-013
- Ancient Roman Hadrian AE As Coin – NGC XF; NGC Cert: 5873916-008
Suspect in Coin Show Package Theft
On October 11, 2020, a theft occurred at the Iowa Numismatic Association Coin Show in Urbandale, Iowa.
Stolen Coins:
- Morgan Silver Dollars: unc. 78-S, 79-S, 80, 80-S, 81, 81-S, 83, 83-O and $300 cash (Des Moines Coin Club Raffle)
- Numerous solid date rolls of Lincolns in early ’20s
- Large bag of full-date Buffalos
- Large bag of common Indian cents
The suspect is pictured below:
Anyone with information contact Detective Curt Vaigrt at (515) 331-6817.
Currency Stolen from Express Mail
An express mail package being sent from Maine to Florida was tampered with and contents removed.
Stolen Currency:
- PA-166 13835
- PA-204-10638
- FR 1955-L 1934 $5 L08025057A
- FR 1606 1934 $1 B44726337A
- FR 851A 1914 $5 B46434995A
- FR 850 1914 $5 B9273761B
- FR847B 1914 $5 A86806593A
- FR 869 1914 $5 G31367769A
- FR 932 1914 $10 H6271696A
- FR 928 1914 $10 G9257425A
- FR 994 1914 $20 H8030683A
- FR 590 1902 $10 CH 2850 4614838
- FR 619 1902 $10 CH 4549 U709449E
- FR 48 1878 $2 A1316527
- 1929 $5 CH 12665 A007142A
- 27-Fractionals
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.
The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers, and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items.
NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.