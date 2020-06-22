By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Suspect Arrested-Coins Found

The West Los Angeles, California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect and during the inventory of the vehicle located a coin collection. CHP is requesting assistance in trying to locate a victim of a possible theft, burglary or robbery.

The coins recovered were housed in vinyl flips with specific identifiers pictured below. The suspect resides in Inglewood, CA.

Anyone with information contact Officer Michael Nasir, Badge #17096, at mnasir@chp.ca.gov.

Stolen/Lost FedEx Packages

On May 29, 2020, several packages were shipped via FedEx from Pacoima, CA to Southern Florida. The last tracking information indicates the packages were in Maricopa, Arizona. One package made it to the destination, but three packages remain lost/stolen.

The packages contained the following:

297 – 1988$1 NGC MS69*(star) Cert #s are available

1163- 1986 Proof Silver Eagles in Caps

Stolen/Missing Coins and Currency

A first class package sent from Pennsylvania to the Seattle, Washington area has been reported missing/stolen.

The package contained the following:

1899 $5 Chief Note in Fine condition- serial # ( N79553616)

1896 $1 Educational Note in VF condition serial (13655)

1901 $10 Bison Note in Fine condition (E51817503)

Also, the following coin was misplaced into the wrong person’s post office box at the Avalon Post Office in California. No attempts have been made to return the coin:

Macedonia, Antigonus Doson. Silver tetradrachm.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

