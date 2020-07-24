Numismatic Crime - Coins Stolen, Cut From Packages in Transit

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Numismatic Crime – Package Cut Open

The following coin was stolen from a USPS package that was cut open and removed on its way to Portland, Oregon.

First Strike 2009-P Ultra High Relief $20 PVGS MS70 PL #38159425

Stolen/Missing Express Mail

An Express mail package being shipped from Monterrey, California to West Bloomfield, Michigan has been reported stolen/lost.

Missing/Stolen Coins:

1989 Great Britain 5 Sovereigns NGC PF69 3900417-013

Lost/Stolen Package of Gold Coins

An expressmail package being sent from White River Junction, Vermont to NGC’s offices in Sarasota, Florida on July 1 disappeared sometime not long after it left White River Jct. at 6:20 PM.

The package contained the following six gold coins:

Central American Republic 1847-CR 1/2 Escudo NGC MS62 (cert # 2767802-004)

Guatemala 1874-P 5 Pesos raw BU

Guatemala 1926 20 Quetzals raw BU

Italy-Naples & Sicily 1767 6 Ducati raw BU

Peru 1854-Lima MB 2 Escudos NGC MS63 (cert # 3807875-007)

Poland 1834 3 Roubles-20 Zlotych raw AU

If you get offered any or all of these coins please contact Matt or Dawn at the WRJ Post Office at (802) 296-3346, or contact Robert Steinberg at (802) 369-6518.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

