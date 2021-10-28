Numismatic Crime - Coins Stolen From Dealer's Vehicle, US Mail

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



USPS – Coins Stolen in Transit, California to Las Vegas

A package was being sent priority mail from California to Las Vegas, Nevada. Upon arrival, the recipient advised the parcel had been cut open and contents removed.

The stolen coins:

1872-CC $5 XF45 NGC CAC – CERT#5970811-06

1943 1C MS68 NGC CAC – CERT#6252622-001

Vehicle Burglary – Coalinga, California

A dealer traveling home after a recent Walnut Creek, CA coin show was the victim of a vehicle burglary. The dealer stopped at a hotel and placed his coins inside his room but left several large totes in the car. The dealer drove to a nearby Denny’s for dinner and was inside for approximately 30 minutes. When the dealer returned to his vehicle, the rear driver’s side door had been broken out and the large totes had been removed. The totes contained mineral specimens, jewelry, and coin supplies valued at $15,000 to $20,000 USD. No suspect information is available at this time.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office advised the victim that an organized group of car burglars was operating between San Jose, CA, and Las Vegas, NV.

USPS – Coins Missing/Stolen in Transit, Texas to Virginia

The following coin being shipped from Texas to Virginia has been reported missing/stolen:

USPS – Coins Lost/Stolen in Transit – Nevada to California

A USPS priority mail package has been reported stolen/lost. The package was being sent priority mail from Carson City, Nevada to Poway, California.

The following Morgan dollars were reported as lost or stolen:

1880-CC Morgan Dollar GSA Hard Pack With Box & Dated COA

1893-CC Morgan Dollar PCGS VG-08 (42206659)

1894 Morgan Dollar PCGS VF Details Cleaned (41266365)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

