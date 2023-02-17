Stolen Morgan Dollar from Package. Numismatic Crime
This DMPL Morgan dollar was among a group of stolen certified coins, according to Doug Davis at the Numismatic Crime Information Center. Image: PCGS / CoinWeek.

By Doug DavisPresident, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Stolen in Transit: USPS – Texas to California

A package being shipped by Priority Mail left from Coppell, Texas on its way to Sacramento, California. Upon arrival, the recipient went to USPS to pick up the box–which required a signature–but the package was empty.

The box contained the following coins:

  • 1883-CC MORGAN DOLLAR ANACS MS63 CAMEO DMPL # 7433367
  • 1883-CC MORGAN DOLLAR ANACS MS63 CAMEO DMPL VAM-4 # 7494165
  • 1884-CC VAM-3 MORGAN DOLLAR ANACS MS62 CAMEO DMPL # 7494167
  • 1884-CC MORGAN DOLLAR PCGS MS62 DMPL # 46232749
  • 1884-CC MORGAN DOLLAR PCGS MS62 DMPL # 441654495

Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – Wisconsin to Shropshire, UK

A package being shipped by United States Postal Service (USPS) Priority Mail from Wisconsin to Shropshire, UK has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned in London.

The package contained the following coin:

Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC): Stolen Coin - Siculo-Punic Silver tetradrachm

The coin was on the cover of the summer 1983 issue of SAN – Journal for the Society of Ancient Numismatics.

Lost/Stolen in Transit: FedEx – Germany to New York

A FedEx International package being shipped from Germany to Brooklyn, New York, has been reported lost/stolen. The last known location is the FedEx hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

The package contained the following coins and medals:

Total declared value of shipment: EUR 9,060.18 (about $9,634 USD at the time of publication).

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

