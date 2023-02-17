By Doug Davis – President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Stolen in Transit: USPS – Texas to California
A package being shipped by Priority Mail left from Coppell, Texas on its way to Sacramento, California. Upon arrival, the recipient went to USPS to pick up the box–which required a signature–but the package was empty.
The box contained the following coins:
- 1883-CC MORGAN DOLLAR ANACS MS63 CAMEO DMPL # 7433367
- 1883-CC MORGAN DOLLAR ANACS MS63 CAMEO DMPL VAM-4 # 7494165
- 1884-CC VAM-3 MORGAN DOLLAR ANACS MS62 CAMEO DMPL # 7494167
- 1884-CC MORGAN DOLLAR PCGS MS62 DMPL # 46232749
- 1884-CC MORGAN DOLLAR PCGS MS62 DMPL # 441654495
Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – Wisconsin to Shropshire, UK
A package being shipped by United States Postal Service (USPS) Priority Mail from Wisconsin to Shropshire, UK has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned in London.
The package contained the following coin:
The coin was on the cover of the summer 1983 issue of SAN – Journal for the Society of Ancient Numismatics.
Lost/Stolen in Transit: FedEx – Germany to New York
A FedEx International package being shipped from Germany to Brooklyn, New York, has been reported lost/stolen. The last known location is the FedEx hub in Memphis, Tennessee.
The package contained the following coins and medals:
- British 1691 Pewter Medal Eimer 344
- 1691 Pewter Medal Eimer
- Australia 1867 Sovereign, Sydney Friedberg 10; KM
- USA 1893 Morgan Dollar KM 110 PCGS AU53
- Austria 1854 Gulden, Vienna Her. 823
- Germany 1721 Thaler Katsouros 11
- Germany 1906 5 Mark, Bayern
- Germany 1908 3 Mark, Lübeck
- Germany 1905 2 Mark, Prussia
- Germany 1907 5 Mark, Prussia
- Germany 1904 2 Mark, Saxony
- Germany 1910 3 Mark, Saxony-Weimar-Eisenach
- Germany 1912 2 Mark, Württemberg
- Germany 1907 5 Mark, Württemberg
- Germany 1924 3 Reichsmark
- Germany 1925 A 5 Reichsmark
- Germany 1927 A 5 Reichsmark “Eichbaum”
- Germany 1928 A 5 Reichsmark “Eichbaum”
- Germany 1928 D 5 Reichsmark “Eichbaum”
- Germany 1931 A 5 Reichsmark, “Eichbaum”
- Germany 1930 F 5 Reichsmark, Zeppelin
- Germany 1930 A 3 Reichsmark, Rheinstrom
- Germany 1933 D 2 Reichsmark, Luther
- Germany 1934 G 2 Reichsmark, Garrison Church Potsdam with date
- Germany 1934 A 2 Reichsmark, Garrison Church Potsdam with date
- Germany 1934 A 5 Reichsmark Garrison Church Potsdam without date
- Germany 1926 D 5 Reichsmark, Weimar Republic
Total declared value of shipment: EUR 9,060.18 (about $9,634 USD at the time of publication).
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].