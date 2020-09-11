By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Numismatic Crime Updates: Minnesota Mall Theft
The following coins were stolen from a locked display case inside the Moorhead Antique Mall:
- Austria, 2K ( Kreuzer), Salzburg, dated 1715, NGC graded MS 63, Certification #702118-015
- Austria, 3K (Kreuzer), Hall, dated 1644, NGC graded MS 64, Certification #1756524-013
- Germany, 1P (Pfennig), (Regensburg), dated 1767R, NGC graded MS 64, Certification #2750388-061
- Hungary, 6KB (Krajczar), dated 1669, NGC graded MS 63, Certification #3165341-005
- Poland, 3 Polk (Polker), Sigismund III, dated (16)22, PCGS graded AU 50, Certification #399554-50xx (there are only two of these Graded AU 50 at PCGS – the sticker is covering part of the number)
Anyone with information please contact Officer Amaya, Moorhead Police Department, (218) 299-5120.
Theft from Boston USPS
A USPS express package shipped to Danbury, Connecticut has been reported stolen/missing. Tracking shows the package did not advance after arriving at the USPS Boston distribution center.
Stolen Coins:
- 1788 Vermont Copper, RR-26 Raw Raw
- 1847 1c PCGS MS65 BN 1877.65/39819882
- 1847/7 1c PCGS AU58 1880.58/39819884
- 1867 1c PCGS AU58 CAC 2088.58/32268977
- 1868 1c PCGS MS64 RB CAC 2092.64/32268978
- 1870 1c PCGS MS63 BN CAC 2097.63/32268979
- 1862 3c Silver PCGS MS64 OGH Gold CAC 3680.64/9426087
- 1941 Jefferson 5c Proof PCGS PF66 CAC 4178.66/39822548
- 1798/7 10c PCGS VF30 Rattler CAC 4468.30/6179813
- 1805 10c 4 Berries PCGS MS63 Gold CAC 4477.62/5582207
- 1807 10c PCGS F15 Rattler 4480.15/7314853
- 1892 10c PCGS AU55 4796.55/28911974
- 1937-D 10c NGC MS65 Fatty CAC 267031-010
- 1943-D 10c NGC MS65 FB Fatty Gold CAC 177902-006
- 1892 25c PCGS AU58 5601.58/35251567
- 1899-S 25c PCGS AU53 5624.53/60138610
- 1909 25c PCGS MS62 5653.62/18000269
- 1806 50c PCGS VF25 6071.25/32268983
- 1809 50c PCGS AU50 6092.50/29729394
- 1839-O 50c PCGS XF40 CAC 6181.40/16970843
- 1897-S 50c NGC VG08 3738573-021
- 1894 50c PCGS AU58 6468.58/32052302
- 1939 Walking Lib 50c Proof PCGS PF65 OGH CAC 6639.65/1445295
- 1942-D Waking Lib 50c NGC MS64 Fatty CAC 2023910-017
- 1944-D Walking Lib 50c NGC MS65 Fatty Gold CAC 136465-021
- 1946-D Walking Lib 50c NGC MS64 Fatty CAC 137207-008
- 1947-D Walking Lib 50c NGC MS64 Fatty CAC 133243-004
- 1849-D $2.5 PCGS AU58 CAC 7754.58/39806062
- 1924 Saint PCGS MS64 Rattler CAC 9177.64/3005187
- 1892 Columbian PCGS MS65 9296.65/32268985
- A. Bechtler G$1 PCGS AU58 CAC 10040.58/25362419
- Alabama 50c PCGS MS63 Rattler CAC 9224.63/1117258
- Bay Bridge 50c PCGS 65 Doily CAC 9254.65/3129508
- Spanish Trail 50c PCGS MS63 OGH Gold CAC 9376.63/3302264
- 1806 GB 1D PCGS MS66 RB OGH 202233.66/9413783
- 1861 Mexico 2R PCGS MS66 517548.66/81789452
- 1829 Mexico 8R PCGS VF30 159340.30/81452057
- 1943 Swiss 1Fr NGC MS67 196382-009
- 1943 Swiss 1Fr NGC MS67 196370-024
- (Ca. 1650) Skull Token, Renesse-72 AE, PCGS MS66 BN 73885.66/39839836
Stolen from FedEx
The following coins were stolen from a FedEx package being shipped from Spokane, Washington to Virginia Beach, Virginia. The package arrived at the Virginia Beach facility and the contents were missing.
Stolen Coins:
- 30330342 8860 1908-D Indian Motto CAC $10 MS62
- 11451782 20502 1981 Willa Cather-Gold Medal 1/2 oz MS65
- 11451783 20503 1981 Mark Twain Medal 1 oz MS65
- 16106016 20506 1983 Alexander Calder-Gold Medal 1/2 oz MS65
- 25190578 9892 1995 Gold eagle $25 MS64
- 71662978 9937 1998 Gold Eagle World Trade Center $50 MS69
- 24014260 9777 1999-W Washington $5 MS69
- 8874467 89999 2006 Am Buffalo First Strike $50 MS69
- 11578078 393327 2008 American Buffalo .9999 Fine Gold $50 MS69
- 16106007 418866 2010-W American Buffalo First Strike .9999 Fine Gold $50 PR69DCAM
- 33589254 593804 2016 Am. Buffalo 10th Anniv. First Strike $50 MS70
- 14064055 395700 2008-W Jackson’s Liberty $10 MS69
- 15899988 395702 2008-W Van Buren’s Liberty $10 MS69
- 15656667 404569 2009-W Julia Tyler First Strike $10 MS69
- 15805568 404567 2009-W Letitia Tyler First Strike $10 MS69
- 15899991 404564 2009-W Anna Harrison $10 MS70
- 16106008 404572 2009-W Margaret Taylor $10 MS70
- 16490958 418378 2010-W Abigail Fillmore First Strike $10 MS70
- 20239395 506967 2011-W Julia Grant $10 MS70
- 24308728 506969 2011-W Lucretia Garfield $10 MS69
- 20662671 506966 2011-W Eliza Johnson $10 MS70
- 26741772 512927 2012-W Caroline Harrison First Strike $10 MS70
- 24098576 506968 2011-W Lucy Hayes $10 MS69
- 28601953 518112 2013-W Ida McKinley First Strike $10 MS70
- 83924688 598540 2016-W Betty Ford $10 MS70
- 83924689 596079 2016-W Patricia Nixon $10 MS70
- 11451779 152125 2007-W Dolley Madison $10 PR70DCAM
- 16012094 152123 2007-W Jefferson’s Liberty $10 PR70DCAM
- 12516655 395708 2008-W Jackson’s Liberty $10 PR70DCAM
- 14064054 395710 2008-W Van Buren’s Liberty $10 PR69DCAM
- 19920042 395706 2008-W Louisa Adams $10 PR69DCAM
- 15113494 404584 2009-W Margaret Taylor First Strike $10 PR69DCAM
- 15656669 404580 2009-W Julia Tyler First Strike $10 PR69DCAM
- 20376332 506976 2011-W Eliza Johnson $10 PR70DCAM
- 20653290 506977 2011-W Julia Grant $10 PR69DCAM
- 20821812 506978 2011-W Lucy Hayes $10 PR69DCAM
- 24308726 506979 2011-W Lucretia Garfield $10 PR69DCAM
- 26789439 512933 2012-W Frances Cleveland 1st First Strike $10 PR70DCAM
- 28855531 518123 2013-W Ida McKinley First Strike $10 PR69DCAM
- 83924690 598538 2016-W Betty Ford $10 PR70DCAM
- 24098581 507309 2011-W Medal of Honor $5 PR69DCAM
- 26518720 511547 2012-W Star Spangled Banner $5 MS68
- 28170181 517656 2013-P Five Star General First Strike $5 MS69
- 28170182 517656 2013-P Five Star General First Strike $5 MS69
- 83802089 623501 2017-W Boy’s Town First Strike $5 PR70DCAM
- 83886124 623501 2017-W Boy’s Town First Strike $5 PR70DCAM
- 35021351 670343 2018-W Breast Cancer Awareness First Strike $5 PR68DCAM
- 4466789-001 1976 SWO-521D 0.415 ounce, D1976-3c Medal PF69 Ultra Cam
- 16106010 20500 1980 Marion Anderson Medal 1/2 oz. MS66
- 16106009 20501 1980 Grant Wood Medal 1 oz. MS66
- 16106012 20502 1981 Willa Cather-Gold Medal 1/2 oz. MS65
- 21492434 20503 1981 Mark Twain Medal 1 oz. MS67
- 16106014 20504 1982 Frank Lloyd Wright Medal 1/2 oz. MS66
- 16106013 20505 1982 Louis Armstrong Medal 1 oz. MS64
- 15324140 20506 1983 Alexander Caldwell Medal 1/2 oz. MS67
- 11451787 20507 1983 Robert Frost Medal 1 oz. MS64
- 11451788 20508 1984 John Steinbeck Medal 1/2 oz. MS67
- 11451789 20509 1984 Helen Hayes Medal 1 oz. MS67
USPS Missing Between LA and Fresno
A USPS Express Mail package being shipped to Fresno, CA has been reported stolen/missing. Tracking shows the package arrived at the Los Angeles Distribution Center but has never been delivered to the recipient.
Stolen/Missing Coins:
- 1904-S PCGS MS65+ CAC 30975171
- 1884 PCGS MS67 CAC 36639817
- 1890-O PCGS MS66 37228206
- 1891 PCGS MS65+ CAC 82606382
- 1897 PCGS MS67 CAC 50143198
- 1899-S PCGS MS66+ CAC 25646217
- 1900-S PCGS MS66+ CAC 25556875
Residential Burglary in Ohio
The following list of serial numbers is for currency stolen from a residence in Ohio:
1914 Federal Reserve Notes
$5
- C43136255A
- D47531351A
- I17349887A
$10
- A7996262A
- B40002118B
- C54806306A
- D9879180A
- D41381462A
- E14431395A
- F7365213A
- F21760755A
- G42363842A
- G83208006A
- H16629817A
- I13697830A
- I11412762A
- J16288260A
- K5534192A
- L18377412A
Canada – $50 Star Note *HC2465317
Armed Robbery of Portland Dealership
Detectives are investigating an armed robbery of Affordable Jewelry and Precious Metals in East Portland, Oregon by two male suspects on 08/25/20. One suspect entered the store, severely injured the manager, and then buzzed in the second suspect. Both suspects appeared to be white males, 5’10” tall. One had noticeable short brown hair; the other had darker wavy hair.
The suspects left with the listed coins and currency:
- 6 one-tenth oz American Gold Eagles
- 1 one quarter oz Austrian Philharmonic
- 7 one oz South African Krugerrands
- 13 one oz American Gold Eagles
- 4 one oz Gold bars 3 Valcambi 1 Credit Suisse
- one 100 gram gold Perth Mint bar
- $10,000 in cash
Anyone with information contact Detective Todd Prosser, (503) 823-9320.
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.
The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items.
NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.