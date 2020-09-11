By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Numismatic Crime Updates: Minnesota Mall Theft

The following coins were stolen from a locked display case inside the Moorhead Antique Mall:

Austria, 2K ( Kreuzer), Salzburg, dated 1715, NGC graded MS 63, Certification #702118-015

Austria, 3K (Kreuzer), Hall, dated 1644, NGC graded MS 64, Certification #1756524-013

Germany, 1P (Pfennig), (Regensburg), dated 1767R, NGC graded MS 64, Certification #2750388-061

Hungary, 6KB (Krajczar), dated 1669, NGC graded MS 63, Certification #3165341-005

Poland, 3 Polk (Polker), Sigismund III, dated (16)22, PCGS graded AU 50, Certification #399554-50xx (there are only two of these Graded AU 50 at PCGS – the sticker is covering part of the number)

Anyone with information please contact Officer Amaya, Moorhead Police Department, (218) 299-5120.

Theft from Boston USPS

A USPS express package shipped to Danbury, Connecticut has been reported stolen/missing. Tracking shows the package did not advance after arriving at the USPS Boston distribution center.

Stolen Coins:

1788 Vermont Copper, RR-26 Raw Raw

1847 1c PCGS MS65 BN 1877.65/39819882

1847/7 1c PCGS AU58 1880.58/39819884

1867 1c PCGS AU58 CAC 2088.58/32268977

1868 1c PCGS MS64 RB CAC 2092.64/32268978

1870 1c PCGS MS63 BN CAC 2097.63/32268979

1862 3c Silver PCGS MS64 OGH Gold CAC 3680.64/9426087

1941 Jefferson 5c Proof PCGS PF66 CAC 4178.66/39822548

1798/7 10c PCGS VF30 Rattler CAC 4468.30/6179813

1805 10c 4 Berries PCGS MS63 Gold CAC 4477.62/5582207

1807 10c PCGS F15 Rattler 4480.15/7314853

1892 10c PCGS AU55 4796.55/28911974

1937-D 10c NGC MS65 Fatty CAC 267031-010

1943-D 10c NGC MS65 FB Fatty Gold CAC 177902-006

1892 25c PCGS AU58 5601.58/35251567

1899-S 25c PCGS AU53 5624.53/60138610

1909 25c PCGS MS62 5653.62/18000269

1806 50c PCGS VF25 6071.25/32268983

1809 50c PCGS AU50 6092.50/29729394

1839-O 50c PCGS XF40 CAC 6181.40/16970843

1897-S 50c NGC VG08 3738573-021

1894 50c PCGS AU58 6468.58/32052302

1939 Walking Lib 50c Proof PCGS PF65 OGH CAC 6639.65/1445295

1942-D Waking Lib 50c NGC MS64 Fatty CAC 2023910-017

1944-D Walking Lib 50c NGC MS65 Fatty Gold CAC 136465-021

1946-D Walking Lib 50c NGC MS64 Fatty CAC 137207-008

1947-D Walking Lib 50c NGC MS64 Fatty CAC 133243-004

1849-D $2.5 PCGS AU58 CAC 7754.58/39806062

1924 Saint PCGS MS64 Rattler CAC 9177.64/3005187

1892 Columbian PCGS MS65 9296.65/32268985

A. Bechtler G$1 PCGS AU58 CAC 10040.58/25362419

Alabama 50c PCGS MS63 Rattler CAC 9224.63/1117258

Bay Bridge 50c PCGS 65 Doily CAC 9254.65/3129508

Spanish Trail 50c PCGS MS63 OGH Gold CAC 9376.63/3302264

1806 GB 1D PCGS MS66 RB OGH 202233.66/9413783

1861 Mexico 2R PCGS MS66 517548.66/81789452

1829 Mexico 8R PCGS VF30 159340.30/81452057

1943 Swiss 1Fr NGC MS67 196382-009

1943 Swiss 1Fr NGC MS67 196370-024

(Ca. 1650) Skull Token, Renesse-72 AE, PCGS MS66 BN 73885.66/39839836

Stolen from FedEx

The following coins were stolen from a FedEx package being shipped from Spokane, Washington to Virginia Beach, Virginia. The package arrived at the Virginia Beach facility and the contents were missing.

Stolen Coins:

30330342 8860 1908-D Indian Motto CAC $10 MS62

11451782 20502 1981 Willa Cather-Gold Medal 1/2 oz MS65

11451783 20503 1981 Mark Twain Medal 1 oz MS65

16106016 20506 1983 Alexander Calder-Gold Medal 1/2 oz MS65

25190578 9892 1995 Gold eagle $25 MS64

71662978 9937 1998 Gold Eagle World Trade Center $50 MS69

24014260 9777 1999-W Washington $5 MS69

8874467 89999 2006 Am Buffalo First Strike $50 MS69

11578078 393327 2008 American Buffalo .9999 Fine Gold $50 MS69

16106007 418866 2010-W American Buffalo First Strike .9999 Fine Gold $50 PR69DCAM

33589254 593804 2016 Am. Buffalo 10th Anniv. First Strike $50 MS70

14064055 395700 2008-W Jackson’s Liberty $10 MS69

15899988 395702 2008-W Van Buren’s Liberty $10 MS69

15656667 404569 2009-W Julia Tyler First Strike $10 MS69

15805568 404567 2009-W Letitia Tyler First Strike $10 MS69

15899991 404564 2009-W Anna Harrison $10 MS70

16106008 404572 2009-W Margaret Taylor $10 MS70

16490958 418378 2010-W Abigail Fillmore First Strike $10 MS70

20239395 506967 2011-W Julia Grant $10 MS70

24308728 506969 2011-W Lucretia Garfield $10 MS69

20662671 506966 2011-W Eliza Johnson $10 MS70

26741772 512927 2012-W Caroline Harrison First Strike $10 MS70

24098576 506968 2011-W Lucy Hayes $10 MS69

28601953 518112 2013-W Ida McKinley First Strike $10 MS70

83924688 598540 2016-W Betty Ford $10 MS70

83924689 596079 2016-W Patricia Nixon $10 MS70

11451779 152125 2007-W Dolley Madison $10 PR70DCAM

16012094 152123 2007-W Jefferson’s Liberty $10 PR70DCAM

12516655 395708 2008-W Jackson’s Liberty $10 PR70DCAM

14064054 395710 2008-W Van Buren’s Liberty $10 PR69DCAM

19920042 395706 2008-W Louisa Adams $10 PR69DCAM

15113494 404584 2009-W Margaret Taylor First Strike $10 PR69DCAM

15656669 404580 2009-W Julia Tyler First Strike $10 PR69DCAM

20376332 506976 2011-W Eliza Johnson $10 PR70DCAM

20653290 506977 2011-W Julia Grant $10 PR69DCAM

20821812 506978 2011-W Lucy Hayes $10 PR69DCAM

24308726 506979 2011-W Lucretia Garfield $10 PR69DCAM

26789439 512933 2012-W Frances Cleveland 1st First Strike $10 PR70DCAM

28855531 518123 2013-W Ida McKinley First Strike $10 PR69DCAM

83924690 598538 2016-W Betty Ford $10 PR70DCAM

24098581 507309 2011-W Medal of Honor $5 PR69DCAM

26518720 511547 2012-W Star Spangled Banner $5 MS68

28170181 517656 2013-P Five Star General First Strike $5 MS69

28170182 517656 2013-P Five Star General First Strike $5 MS69

83802089 623501 2017-W Boy’s Town First Strike $5 PR70DCAM

83886124 623501 2017-W Boy’s Town First Strike $5 PR70DCAM

35021351 670343 2018-W Breast Cancer Awareness First Strike $5 PR68DCAM

4466789-001 1976 SWO-521D 0.415 ounce, D1976-3c Medal PF69 Ultra Cam

16106010 20500 1980 Marion Anderson Medal 1/2 oz. MS66

16106009 20501 1980 Grant Wood Medal 1 oz. MS66

16106012 20502 1981 Willa Cather-Gold Medal 1/2 oz. MS65

21492434 20503 1981 Mark Twain Medal 1 oz. MS67

16106014 20504 1982 Frank Lloyd Wright Medal 1/2 oz. MS66

16106013 20505 1982 Louis Armstrong Medal 1 oz. MS64

15324140 20506 1983 Alexander Caldwell Medal 1/2 oz. MS67

11451787 20507 1983 Robert Frost Medal 1 oz. MS64

11451788 20508 1984 John Steinbeck Medal 1/2 oz. MS67

11451789 20509 1984 Helen Hayes Medal 1 oz. MS67

USPS Missing Between LA and Fresno

A USPS Express Mail package being shipped to Fresno, CA has been reported stolen/missing. Tracking shows the package arrived at the Los Angeles Distribution Center but has never been delivered to the recipient.

Stolen/Missing Coins:

1904-S PCGS MS65+ CAC 30975171

1884 PCGS MS67 CAC 36639817

1890-O PCGS MS66 37228206

1891 PCGS MS65+ CAC 82606382

1897 PCGS MS67 CAC 50143198

1899-S PCGS MS66+ CAC 25646217

1900-S PCGS MS66+ CAC 25556875

Residential Burglary in Ohio

The following list of serial numbers is for currency stolen from a residence in Ohio:

1914 Federal Reserve Notes

$5

C43136255A

D47531351A

I17349887A

$10

A7996262A

B40002118B

C54806306A

D9879180A

D41381462A

E14431395A

F7365213A

F21760755A

G42363842A

G83208006A

H16629817A

I13697830A

I11412762A

J16288260A

K5534192A

L18377412A

Canada – $50 Star Note *HC2465317

Armed Robbery of Portland Dealership

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery of Affordable Jewelry and Precious Metals in East Portland, Oregon by two male suspects on 08/25/20. One suspect entered the store, severely injured the manager, and then buzzed in the second suspect. Both suspects appeared to be white males, 5’10” tall. One had noticeable short brown hair; the other had darker wavy hair.

The suspects left with the listed coins and currency:

6 one-tenth oz American Gold Eagles

1 one quarter oz Austrian Philharmonic

7 one oz South African Krugerrands

13 one oz American Gold Eagles

4 one oz Gold bars 3 Valcambi 1 Credit Suisse

one 100 gram gold Perth Mint bar

$10,000 in cash

Anyone with information contact Detective Todd Prosser, (503) 823-9320.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

