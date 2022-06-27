By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

UPS: Stolen/Missing – New York to Florida

A package being shipped via UPS from New York to Florida has been reported missing. The package contained the coins in the following picture:

USPS: Stolen/Missing – Nevada to Washington

A package being shipped Priority Mail flat rate small box from Reno, Nevada to Milton, Washington has been reported missing/stolen. The package contained an 1874 Doubled Die Obverse Shield Nickel FS-102 PCGS AU-53. The package was last scanned in Tacoma, WA.

FedEx: Ancient Coins Stolen – Kentucky to California

A FedEx package being sent from Kentucky to Anaheim, California has been reported stolen. The package was signed for but not by the intended recipient.

A list of the stolen certified ancient coins in NGC holders is available as a PDF file.

Coin Shop Burglary – San Jose, California

Falcone Jewelry and Coin in San Jose, California was burglarized in the early morning hours of May 4, 2022. The suspects breached the front door and removed the following items:

Morgan and Peace dollar BU rolls, 95-100

San Jose-related collectibles (badges, tokens, medals advertising, etc.)

1892 Columbia World’s Fair collection

Better foreign coins – China, Mexico, Latin America, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, and Canada

European table medals

Rare silver three-ounce bars from Englehard, toned. Tombstone

The victim advises that several shops from Morgan Hill south all the way up to Napa Valley, CA have been targeted. Law enforcement officials indicated to one victim that Chilean gangs may be responsible.

Shop owners should be on high alert and review their current security measures. High-resolution cameras should be a priority, along with enhanced alarm systems.

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].