By Doug Davis – President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Lost/Stolen in Transit: UPS – Texas to Georgia

A package being shipped UPS Overnight direct delivery and signature required from Texas to Georgia has been reported stolen/lost. The package was last scanned at the Gainesville, GA facility and since then has not been located.

The package contained the following coin:

1859-O $10 Liberty NGC AU 58 6331860-005 (Tied for finest-known for date)

Coin Shop Burglary: Augusta Coin Exchange – Augusta, GA

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department in Augusta, GA is investigating a burglary that occurred at Augusta Coin Exchange. Video footage shows the suspects breaching the front door and, once inside, smashing showcases and removing several 10-ounce silver bars, random Morgan and Peace dollars, and miscellaneous circulated coins. The Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating two jewelry store burglaries with a similar modus operandi.

The belt buckle below is the only identifiable item taken:

Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – Oregon to California

A package sent USPS Priority Mail with signature required has been reported lost/stolen. Two packages were sent to PCGS but only one was scanned as received. The package contained the coins listed below.

Lost/Stolen Coins:

1851-O $5 in PCGS MS61: 8249.61/50176922

1850-O $2.50 in PCGS MS62: 7758.62/21406886

1843-O large date $2.50 in PCGS MS62: 7732.62/60101749

1840-O $2.50 in PCGS MS62: 7720.62/21729447

Traveling Suspects: Missouri to Florida

The subjects pictured below are suspects in a theft at the recent Coinocopia Coin Show in Tampa, Florida. The suspects were also seen on Friday in Missouri, traveled to Alabama, and were at the show this weekend in Tampa.

USPS Theft

The following coins have been reported stolen. The USPS package was slit open, and the coins removed. Postal Inspectors are currently investigating.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

