Numismatic Crime Information Center - Gold Coins, Currency Stolen From Coin Show

Dealer Bag Stolen at Las Vegas Show

Las Vegas Detectives are investigating the theft of a bag belonging to Lake Region Coin and Currency after leaving the Las Vegas Coin Show. The theft occurred outside the hotel while waiting for transportation to the airport. The bag contained approximately 100 slabbed coins, currency, cash, and checks.

Partial List of stolen inventory:

1913 $5 Indian PCGs MS62 25232566

1924 $20 St. Gaudens MS65 PCGS 035317379

1927 $20 St. Gaudens MS65 NGC 5868027-002

Ancient Julius Caesar 49BC AR Denarius VF NGC 4241897-002

1814 Dime VF35 PCGS 7013889267

$500 34-AA D00055908A PMG 30 Minor Ink

$1000 28 B00096575A PMG 25 PH

$1000 34-A G00204638A PMG 25 Stained

$1000 34-A J00041420A PMG 25

$1 FR227 K3860643 PMG65

$5 FR64 K2586165 PMG AU58

$10 1929 TY-1 Northboro, MA Raw

Several Confederate & Obsolete notes

Stolen/Lost in Transit: Texas to Alabama

A priority mail package being sent from Texas to Alabama has been reported stolen/missing.

The package contained the following coin:

1845 D $5 Liberty Gold MS 61+ NGC Cert#4754504-001

Stolen/Lost in Transit: Florida to California via Kentucky

A priority mail package being sent from Florida to California has been reported stolen/missing. The package was last scanned in Louisville, Kentucky on November 18, 2020.

The package contained two just-graded submission orders, all Chinese Panda gold coins. One order was 15 coins, another was 16. The submission numbers were 5851639 and 5851641. So now that these are graded coins (MS 68 to MS 70}, they all have one of these two serial numbers on the coins, (followed of course by –001, -002, -003, etc).

The coins include:

1 oz Gold Pandas: 1983, 1984, 1986, 1992, 1999, 2003

½ oz Gold Pandas: 1986, 1990, 2003

1/4 oz 1994, 1996, 2000, 2003

1/10 oz 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996

1/20 oz 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

