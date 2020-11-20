By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Stolen/Lost in Transit: Florida to Germany

A USPS package being shipped from Florida to Germany has been reported missing/stolen. The package contained a 2017 Gold South Africa Krugerrand 50th Anniversary NGC Proof 69 Early Release Tsehlo signed NGC#4541786-027.

Stolen/Lost in Transit: California to Washington State

A USPS package being shipped from Stockton, California to Kent, Washington has been reported missing/stolen. The package contained a PMG-certified error banknote $20 FRN series 11990 Fr-2077-B insufficient inking error, Gem UNC.66EPQ #1887256-002.

A Reminder About the New NCIC Forums

I would like to remind everyone to check out the new forums section on the NCIC website. Please take the time to visit our site and start conversations about the crimes being committed in our industry. Keep up-to-date on the newest crimes in your area and feel free to post any information you may have pertaining to a particular crime.

November 4 was the very first day of our new forums, under the Resources drop-down menu on the main page of the website. The following is a direct link to the forums: numismaticcrimes.org/ncic-forums. When you register you will notice there isn’t much activity, so please be one of the first people to start a post so we can make this a place you regularly visit and have discussions. If you have questions, please post a new topic and we will help!

We are also adding a second section related to security and risk assessment. We’d like to hear about and have you share the ways you have been protecting yourself, your coin shop, and traveling to and from shows.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers, and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime-related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

