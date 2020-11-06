By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Good morning, this is Doug Davis from the nonprofit Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Today I would like to introduce you to our new forums section on the NCIC website. Please take the time to visit our site, check out our forums, and start conversations about the crimes being committed in our industry. Keep up-to-date on the newest crimes in your area and feel free to post any information you may have pertaining to a particular crime.

November 4 was the very first day of our new forums, under the Resources drop down menu on the main page of the website. The following is a direct link to the forums: numismaticcrimes.org/ncic-forums. When you register you will notice there isn’t much activity, so please be one of the first people to start a post so we can make this a place you regularly visit and have discussions. If you have questions, please post a new topic and we will help!

We are also adding a second section related to security and risk assessment. We’d like to hear about and have you share the ways you have been protecting yourself, your coin shop, and traveling to and from shows.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers, and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime-related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

Reward for Stolen Coin – UPDATE

The coin pictured below was stolen from a dealers table at the Denver Coin Show. The suspect was a white male who identified himself as Steve Dupont and gave an Englewood, Colorado address.

The NCIC has been authorized to offer a $5,000 reward for its return.

1853 $20 USAOG 900-Thousandths PCGS MS64

Stolen/Lost in Transit

A USPS package being sent from Illinois to California has been reported lost/stolen. Its last known location was Los Angeles, CA.

Stolen/Lost Coins:

1894 $20 CORONET TYPE 3 PCGS MS-60 (04794800)

1894 $20 CORONET TYPE 3 PCGS MS-60 (04814922)

1896 $20 CORONET TYPE 3 PCGS MS-60 (09844811)

1924 $20 SAINT MOTTO PCGS MS-60 (09755394)

1910-D $20 SAINT MOTTO PCGS MS-64 (40339920)

1911-D $20 SAINT MOTTO PCGS MS-64 (33351300)

Coin Shop Burglary

Detectives with the Benbrook, Texas police department are investigating the burglary that occurred at J&J Coins & Jewelry. Entry was gained by punching a hole in the rear wall of the business. Once inside, the alarm was triggered, and video footage shows one suspect hurriedly moving from room to room.

The suspect took a bucket of junk coins and a box of U.S. coins priced in 2×2 cardboard holders. The coins are valued in a range from $2 to $15. Each 2×2 contained the price and the dealer’s price code on the front. The dealer used only two staples to secure the coins inside the 2×2 holders. No additional information is available currently.

Example:

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.