FedEx – Missing/Stolen Paper Money

A FedEx package being sent from Georgia to Washington has been reported missing/stolen. The last tracking showed that the package arrived in Bellingham, WA on March 26, 2021 yet the recipient never received the package.

The package contained the following note:

FedEx – Missing/Stolen Liberty V Nickel

A FedEx package being shipped from California to Florida has been reported lost/stolen.

The package contained the following coin:

1885 PCGS MS-66+ CAC Liberty “V” Nickel. Cert #36152832

FedEx – Lost/Stolen High Relief Saint

A FedEx package being shipped from Florida to Texas has been reported missing/stolen. The last known location was at the Lubbock, Texas facility.

The package contained the following coin:

1907 PCGS MS 63 High Relief Wire Rim Saint Cert #60010073

FedEx/USPS – Lost/Stolen Coins

A dealer shipped two packages one via FedEx (overnight) from Nevada to Texas and the other via USPS (with signature) from Nevada to Connecticut both have been reported missing/stolen.

The package sent to Texas contained the following coin:

1884-CC Liberty Head $20 TYPE 3 NGC AU-53

The package sent to Connecticut contained the following coin:

1878-CC MORGAN DOLLAR PCGS MS-65 PL CAC

Stolen Notes Recovered

NCIC, working with the Eastchester, New York police department has been successful in the recovery of the notes listed below. A New York dealer who saw the crime alert contacted NCIC and advised subjects were in his shop trying to sell some of the notes. NCIC immediately provided Eastchester Detectives with the information and based upon their investigation were successful in recovering all of the notes.

The Eastchester, NY police department is investigating the theft of the following notes:

1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate 1225H PMG55 M162901

1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate 1225H PMG55 M162902

1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate 1225H PMG55 M162903

1918 $500 Federal Reserve Note 1132-B VF B44560A

1918 $2 Federal Reserve Bank Note 757 PCGS65PPQ D2A

1891 $1 Treasury Note 350 PMG65 EPQ B8

1918 $1 Federal Reserve Note 718 PCGS65 D461A

1918 $2 Federal Reserve Note 757 PCGS65PPQ D461A

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG45

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG45

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG45

1863 $10 Legal Tender 95b PMG40

1907 $5 Legal Tender

1907 $5 Legal Tender

1907 $5 Legal Tender

1907 $5 Legal Tender

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

