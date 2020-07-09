By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Lost/Stolen Package – Carson City, Nevada

A package being sent from Carson City, Nevada to Reno, NV has been reported lost/stolen. Last tracking indicates package was received at a Reno US Postal Service distribution center. The package has not been delivered to recipient.

The package contained the following coins:

1893S $20 NGC MS61 2013931-002

1889CC $1 NGC AU53 4717273-003

1853 $1 Gold PCGS MS63 37759140

1889CC $1 PCGS VF30 (CAC) 39414835

Stolen Currency – FedEx

A package sent from Brazil arrived at the FedEx hub in Sacramento, California on June 13, 2020. The package was scanned everyday until June 18, 2020. The victim went to the hub but FedEx representatives were unable to locate the package.

The package contained the note pictured below.

1917 $1 Legal Tender

Fr. # 39m

Serial Number R1918A

PMG Certification 8071461-001

Lost/Stolen Currency – USPS

A USPS package containing the following notes/coin has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned in Los Angeles, CA.

Lost/Stolen:

(BKP173573) – 1954 $50 Bank of Canada Note BC-42b PMG Gem Uncirculated 65EPQ – S/N: B/H 2103788

(BKP173570) – 1954 $50 Bank of Canada Note BC-42a PMG Gem Uncirculated 65EPQ – S/N: A/H 7137623

(CVC122012) – 1857 Canada Penny PC-6D Coin NGC AU58BN – Slab S/N:2811748-006

(BKP173574) – 1937 $100 Bank of Canada Note BC-27c PMG Uncirculated 62- S/N: B/J 4817282

Aggravated Robbery

The Dallas Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery of an 84-year-old coin collector. The victim had just returned home from his bank and was exiting his vehicle when attacked from behind. The assailant grabbed the victim’s briefcase causing the victim to fall and cutting his hand. The assailant was described as a black male and ran to an awaiting vehicle occupied by two other subjects.

Stolen Coins:

80 Mint State U S $5 GOLD EAGLES in two tubes

10 Mint State $5 gold coins in U S money reserve plastic holders

20 MS 70 U S $1 Silver Eagles NGC

1 (4) OZ SILVER COMMEMORATIVE MEDAL

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

