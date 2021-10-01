By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Coins Lost/Stolen in the Mail – NV to CA

A USPS priority mail package has been reported stolen/lost. The package was being sent priority mail from Carson City, Nevada to Poway, California.

Lost/Stolen Coins:

1880-CC Morgan Dollar GSA Hard Pack With Box & Dated COA

1893-CC Morgan Dollar PCGS VG-08 (42206659)

1894 Morgan Dollar PCGS VF Details Cleaned (41266365)

New York State Police Request Assistance

The New York State Police are requesting anyone who knows or who has done business with the following subject or businesses:

Nick Liantonio

Big Vault Galleries

American Bullion & Coins

Major Numismatic Theft in England

Dealer Christos Pouloglou was the victim of theft at a London hotel while attending a coin show. Suspects entered his room and stole the coins listed below.

1838 Victoria gold sovereign MS64 PCGS cert number 28440033

1937 5 pound PF66 NGC cert 5880465006

10 Thaler 1833 MS62 PCGS cert 40314633

The Who 200P gold PF70 NGC FR 6133320001

2012 Elizabeth II 5 pound MS70 NGC cert 6135548005

1848 Victoria First head XF45 PCGS cert 34765053

1893 Victoria 2 pound MS63 cert 4439616001

1803 1/2 guinea MS63 NGC cert 4787270001

1911 Proof sovereign PR65+ NGC cert 2118066004

1826 George IV pf64 Cameo half NGC cert 2118066001

1858 Napoleon 100 francs MS62 NGC cert 4251782002

1917 George V London MS62 cert 35779561

5 x 2021 Edwards Restrike 5 pounds PCGS

1887 Gold and Silver set in Brown Spink case with red velvet UNC

Around 12 x 5 pounds BU with Boxes

2019 Victoria Perth Mint 2 ounce gold coin in case; significant scuff on the right in Queen’s Portrait.

2020 George III 2 ounce gold PF70 5880721048

1911 PF63 sovereign NGC cert 2616429-013

1997 Proof set with 50£ banknote cert on the box was EP50 000087

1911 PF66CAMEO PCGS sovereign

19 Morgan dollars 1880-S MS63-64

1935 Silver Jubilee Proof gold medal 123,28gr; significant edge knock above the flag.

1843 Narrow shield XF45 PCGS cert number 39088128

2021 Britannia with Lion 200P NGC cert 5781919001

2021 Griffin PF70 NGC 100P cert 5779486001

2021 Completer 100P BU MS69 NGC cert 5782458004

2021 Completer 100 P BU MS68 NGC cert 5782458003

1916 -T German East Africa MS63 NGC cert 663652009

1817 George III MS64 half PCGS

1871 Victoria Shield MS65 NGC

1937 Edwards Matte restrike sov PF70

1900 20 Kronor MS65 PCGS cert 37204936

2020 Pay attention 200P PF70 cert 6028094001

2020 Pay attention 100p pf69 cert 6028094004

1977 South Africa – ounce Proof cert no M3232 point 112 Gold coin Exchange

1828 Sardinia 80L AU55 NGC cert 3934678001

MS62 1837 sovereign. NGC 1915155-001

There is a £100,000 reward for the recovery of the coins.

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

