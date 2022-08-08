Numismatic Crime - Smash and Grab Groups Targeting Coin Shops

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

USPS: Stolen/Missing – New Jersey to California

A package being shipped from New Jersey to Torrance, California was received by the recipient already sliced open and with four coins removed.

The package contained the following coins:

1938-D BUFFALO 5C MS66 PCGS SERIAL #26237303

1921-D MORGAN DOLLAR MS65 NGC SERIAL NUMBER #297097-069

1900 $20 GOLD MS63 PCGS SERIAL #44302118

1908 N/M $20 GOLD MS66 NGC SERIAL #6346720-013

Groups Targeting California Shops

During the past several months, organized gangs have targeted shops in California.

At approximately 3:45 am (PT) on July 19, 2022, Alhambra Coin Center was the target of a smash-and-grab burglary. A stolen vehicle with Texas license plates was used to smash through the front window knocking down the security gates. After the window was shattered, approximately nine suspects ran from across the street and entered the store. The suspects were inside the store for one minute and 30 seconds and stole $80-100K in luxury bags and products.

Watch surveillance footage of the burglary here.

Police responded in several minutes but the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle and left the scene.

Dealers should be on high alert. Organized groups will place the targeted business under surveillance during open and closed hours. It is common for suspects to visit a shop prior to committing the offense. Employees should document any suspicious persons who enter the store and write down their descriptions including vehicles if possible. False alarms may be a tactic of suspects to determine the response time of local police. It is important for shop owners to know whether the central monitoring station contacts the owner first before calling the police. If that’s the case, then police response is delayed further.

Camera and alarm systems should be evaluated on a yearly basis to ensure that you have updated quality equipment. Video/cameras are key to most investigations but law enforcement cannot prosecute what they cannot see!

FedEx: Stolen/Missing – Memphis Area

A FedEx package being shipped from Malaysia to California has been reported missing/stolen. The shipment was last scanned at the FedEx international hub in Memphis, Tennessee on June 25, 2022. The package contained the coins listed below.

Raw Coins:

Burma 1852 5 MU x 1

Burma 1852 KYAT x2

Slabbed:

Burma 1952 KYAT PCGS MS62 86676231

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

