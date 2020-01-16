Numismatic Crime - Stolen Banknotes, Missing Coins

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Stolen/Missing Notes

Jhon E. Cash Rare Currency of Highland Village, Texas has reported that two $5,000 notes have been stolen/missing in the North Dallas area of Lewisville or Highland Village, Texas in late November or December of 2019.

Jhon E. Cash Currency is offering a $5,000 reward for each bill or a total of $10,000 for both bills, to anyone who assists in locating and having one or both bills safely returned. A police report has been filed with the Highland Village police department.

FR#2220-F(FA Block) SN F00000198A ppF PMG VF20

FR#2221-G(GA Block) SN 00001168A ppD PMG Choice XF45

Missing Coins

A package containing the coins listed below was sent via USPS express mail and has been reported missing/stolen. The package was mailed from Boston with final destination in New York.

1813 1c Classic Large Cent PCGS V30 Cert #38189534

1837 10c Small Date No Stars Dime PCGS X40 CAC Cert #38406913

1794 50c Flowing Hair Half Dollar PCGS VG10 CAC Cert #4994849

1870-CC $1 Seated Liberty Dollar PCGS V20 Cert #38406997

Home Invasion Robbery

Investigators with the Dalworthington Gardens, Texas Police Department are investigating a home invasion burglary where two men wearing ski masks ambushed the wife as she arrived home, duct-taped her to a chair and waited for her husband to return home. When the husband entered the house, he was struck in the head several times with a baseball bat, causing serious bodily injury before the perpetrators ransacked the house.

Investigators are not releasing any suspect information or a list of missing property at this time. However, they believe it was a targeted attack because the couple owns and operates Arlington Gold and Silver Exchange in Pantego, Texas.

Dealers should be extremely cautious during the Holiday season and be alert to any suspicious activity. Request close patrols of your business. Make note of any unusual phone calls, suspicious customers or vehicles that may be parked in front of your business or in the parking lot. Change your daily routes to and from the business. Do not hesitate to contact 911 if you suspect or identify a threat.

Discuss potential threats with family members and employees.

Be safe.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation. P.O. Box 14080 Arlington, Texas 76094.

