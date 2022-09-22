By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Stolen in Transit: USPS – New York to Oregon

A package being sent from New York to Oregon was received by the recipient with the contents removed. One end of the package had been opened and re-taped.

The package contained the following coins:

NCIC has received information that a suspect has attempted to sell the two $10 gold pieces (1871 AU55 and 1858 AU50) to at least two coin shops in the Newark, New Jersey area. The coins have been cracked out of the slabs. In both cases, the suspect refused offers.

The suspect is described as a black male, approx. 6 ft tall, scraggly beard, mid-40s, medium build, wearing a baseball cap.

Stolen in Transit: UPS – New York to California

A package shipped via United Parcel Service (UPS) from New York to California was received by its recipient with contents missing. The recipient advised that the package had been cut open on the bottom and re-sealed with clear tape – which the sender does not use on any package.

Stolen Coins:

2017 $25 Palladium Eagle NGC MS 70 Early Releases (No photo)

2018-W $25 Proof Palladium Eagle NGC PF 70 UC First Day of Issue (No photo)

2006-W $25 Burnished Platinum Eagle NGC MS 70 Early Releases Certification Number 4439973-002

2006-W $50 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS MS70 Certification Number 21127.70/15461945

2006-W $100 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS MS70 Certification Number 11332508

2016-W .10C Gold Mercury Dime PCGS SP70 First Strike x 3 Coins (Only Certification Number that I had a photo of: 598598.70/81051156)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].