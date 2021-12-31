By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Suspect in Coin Show Theft Arrested

On November 26, 2021, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) sent out an alert regarding a theft that occurred at the recent Baltimore coin show. On November 30, 2021, a suspect described as a Hispanic male attempted to sell several of the stolen coins to dealerships in New York City. On December 3, 2021, a suspect was arrested with several coins in his possession.

NCIC was on the phone as the arrest was in progress and coordinated the efforts between the New York Police Department and the Baltimore PD.

The success in this offense was due to the rapid dissemination of the crime alert and the quick actions by the staff of Brigandi Coins, Heritage, and Stack’s Bowers.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be sent out when available.

Join the Fight and Make a Difference

During the past 12 months, the numismatic criminal landscape has changed and NCIC investigators are seeing an increase in coin shop and vehicle burglaries, postal thefts, and the fraudulent use of e-commerce and social media platforms. NCIC is at the forefront in collecting data, analyzing trends and patterns, and providing law enforcement, dealers, and collectors with an up-to-date intelligence picture of the emerging challenges and ongoing threats within the numismatic industry. Criminals are becoming more brazen in their actions and we believe the trend will continue in 2022.

NCIC continues to be the main resource for victims and law enforcement during the investigation of numismatic crimes and provides law enforcement with case assistance 24 hours a day. NCIC’s email crime alert network continues to grow and provides a platform to immediately disseminate information on criminal offenses which is critical during numismatic investigations.

The many successes of NCIC are due to bridging the gap between law enforcement, the numismatic community, and the numismatic industry. The cooperative efforts were clearly exemplified by the recent arrest of a suspect who attempted to sell coins stolen from the recent Baltimore coin show.

Numismatic crimes are often financially crippling to businesses and individuals. As the year comes to an end, I hope you will consider sending a tax-deductible donation to NCIC. Your monetary support will help NCIC continue providing free resources and assistance to law enforcement and victims across the country.

NCIC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 14080 Arlington, Texas 76094 or go to numismaticcrimes.org/donations/.

Have a safe and Happy New Year!

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

