Stolen/Missing Coins and Currency

A first class package sent from Pennsylvania to the Seattle, Washington area has been reported missing/stolen.

The package contained the following:

1899 $5 Chief Note in Fine condition- serial # ( N79553616)

1896 $1 Educational Note in VF condition serial (13655)

1901 $10 Bison Note in Fine condition (E51817503)

Also, the following coin was misplaced into the wrong person’s post office box at the Avalon Post Office in California. No attempts have been made to return the coin:

Macedonia, Antigonus Doson. Silver tetradrachm.

St. Petersburg Silver, Gold Coin Theft

The St. Petersburg, Florida police department is investigating a case involving the theft of gold and silver coins from a residence.

A person of interest in the case is one Anibal Martinez (pictured below), H/M, approximately 35 yrs old, heavily tattooed and driving a gold Cadillac GTS. Martinez may be in the company of a hispanic female with red hair and tattoos on neck and arms. The subjects may have been traveling to Brooksville, Florida or driving north to Michigan.

Anyone who comes into contact with these subjects should contact:

Lt. Ricardo Lopez

St. Petersburg Police Department

(727) 893-483

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

