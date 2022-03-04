By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Lost/Stolen Packages – FedEx, UPS

The following parcels have been reported lost/stolen:

FedEx

A package being sent from Bayside, New York to Gardner, Massachusetts has been reported lost/stolen in transit. The package contained five raw $20 gold pieces (dated 1891, 1899, 1904, 1908, and 1925) and $97 in 40% halves. The package was last scanned in Middletown, Connecticut. Case # 55562557.

A package being sent from Torrance, California to Mineral Springs, North Carolina has been reported lost/stolen. The package contained set a set of three 2016-W 100th Anniversary 24K gold centennial collection coins graded NGC/PCGS SP70. Tracking shows it arrived in Mineral Springs but was never delivered.

UPS

A package being shipped from Islip, NY to Kyle, Texas has been reported lost/stolen. The package contained 17 raw one-ounce gold eagles. The tracking indicates the package arrived in Kyle and was out for delivery.

Vehicle Burglary in New Mexico

A subject traveling in his motorhome stopped at a Love’s truck stop. While the subject was inside, some unknown person or persons entered his vehicle and gained access to a safe containing coins, gold, bullion, and jewelry.

Stolen Property

2 1881 $5.00 gold coins

9 1 0z Krugerrand gold coins

20 1 oz Mexican Silver coins

11 Mexican gold 50 peso coins

1 Australian Gold Kangaroo coin

2 Chinese Panda 1oz gold coins

5 Canadian Maple Leaf 1 oz gold coins

6 Gold Ingots 1oz

1 Silver Ingot 10oz 279.00

Canadian Silver Polar Bear coin

7 U.S. Silver dollars dates 1879 to 1924

1 Platinum and Sapphire Bracelet

1 Emerald tennis bracelet

No other information about the burglary is available at this time.

Coin Show Theft – Traveling Suspects

A theft occurred during the recent coin show held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Maryland. A male and female, described as being Hispanic, asked to look at several coins at a dealer’s table. The suspects picked out a number of coins to purchase but stated they did not have enough money with them, although they displayed a large amount of $100 bills. The suspects stated they would return in half an hour with the additional money. Upon placing the tray back in the case, the dealer observed that a total of four coins valued at three thousand dollars was missing. The suspects never returned.

The victim advised the female looked like the suspect in a recent theft reported on by NCIC that occurred in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

