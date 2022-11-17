By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Alert: Suspects Traveling in Gold Theft

On October 28, 2022, the subjects pictured below were responsible for the theft of seven one-ounce American Gold Eagles from a coin shop in Texarkana, Texas. The subjects entered the shop wanting to buy several one-ounce Gold Eagles for a present. The subjects had a large amount of cash and wanted them wrapped separately and put in a box. The subjects then requested to see Silver Eagles. At the end of the transaction, the subjects were short of cash and advised they needed to get the additional cash from their vehicle. The subjects left and did not return.

The subjects were driving a grey or silver Enclave and may be traveling through Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

Stolen in Transit: USPS – California to Montana

A package being shipped from California to Billings, Montana has been reported missing/stolen. USPS shows the package was delivered but not to the intended recipient.

The package contained the coin pictured below:

Postal Inspectors Request Assistance

Postal Inspectors are requesting the assistance of NCIC in locating the owner of coins that were recently recovered during an ongoing investigation. The coins were shipped from an unknown location and taken from the Memphis USPS distribution center.

Certified Coins:

(1551-1553) England 1S S-2482 Edward VI (5.92g) NGC VF30. Serial # 6062205-009

1929 GER. #M Meissen NGC MS62. Serial# 172682

1897 PCGS MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial # 43946350

1907 PCGS MS62 Liberty Gold $20. Serial# 44793484

1898-O NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 6304477-027

1888 NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 1837566-077

1883-O NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 6059957-017

1900-O NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 6536879-213

1904-O NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 4876436-130

1882 NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 4819259-032

1899-O NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 6059958-021

1902-O NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 6037508-002

1901-O NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 6541292-008

1884-O NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial# 6536879-064

1885 NGC MS63 Morgan Silver $1. Serial#6033340-026

Missing/Stolen in Transit: USPS – Washington to Florida

A package being shipped from Washington to Florida has been reported missing. The package stopped movement in Seattle on October 13, 2022. The package contained a Hudson 50c PCGS MS67 #410677328.

Stolen Mail in Washington, D.C.

A package was delivered to a condominium mail room and was taken between October 15 and 16. The package contained an 1855 $5 Half Eagle MS62 PCGS # 8261 (PCGS certification 3473754).

Fake Gold Suspect in New Jersey Area

Detectives with the Evesham Police Department are investigating a theft from a shop involving fake gold wire. The suspect cut pieces off of such so that the store owner could melt and test them. However, it sounds like the suspect quickly switched the cut pieces with pieces of real gold, which led to the victim thinking he had legit gold. The loss was $60,000.

Coin Shop Theft Suspects – Friendswood, TX

The suspects pictured below were responsible for a theft of jewelry in the amount of $25,000. The suspect’s MO is similar to recent coin shop thefts (see above). They wanted the jewelry wrapped and put into separate packages and then stated they were short of cash and needed to go to their vehicle but never returned. Coin shop owners and employees should be aware of these suspects.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

