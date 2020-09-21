By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Suspects Wanted in Memphis Coin Shop Robbery

On 9/7/20 a white male and white female entered “A Coin & Silver Shop” in Memphis, Tennessee wanting to see gold coins. Both subjects had a thick accent. The subjects looked at several gold coins and left the shop without making a purchase. After the subjects left, employees found that a one-ounce gold coin had been taken and a lesser valued coin had been replaced in the tray. A review of the camera video shows the subjects making the switch.

The suspects have been tentatively identified by our law enforcement partners in Europe. A police report has been filed with the Memphis police department and the investigation is on-going.

The suspects are using a similar MO like the one used by Romanian gang members who traveled across the U.S. targeting coin shops several months ago. Shop owners should share this information with all employees.

Multiple FedEx/USPS Packages Stolen/Missing

9/3/20

A FedEx package being shipped from Australia to New York has been reported stolen/missing. The package contained the following coin: 1937 Australia Crown PCGS PR66 Ex-Fenton Collection PCGS 35556796 Finest known.

9/3/20

A USPS package being shipped priority mail from Virginia Beach to Lawton, Michigan has been reported missing/stolen. The package contained the following coin: 1877-S TRADE$ PCGS MS65 #34165012.

8/21/20

A USPS Express package shipped from Weston, Massachusetts to Sarasota, Florida arrived and had been ripped open and one coin removed.

Silver Eagles Recovered in Texas

Narcotics officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are requesting assistance in locating a possible victim of a theft or burglary involving a monster box of 2014 one-ounce American Silver Eagles. The coins were recovered incidental to an arrest.

The suspect is a known drug user with a lengthy criminal history. The suspect resides and travels in the Bryan/College Station area.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.