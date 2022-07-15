Numismatic Crime - Thieves Follow Dealer Home After Coin Show

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Attention Coin Dealers: Suspects Follow Victim Home in Atlanta

A dealer at the recent monthly Atlanta coin show was loading his car and observed a subject watching him. The dealer started to approach the individual who immediately turned and walked away. Before leaving the parking lot the dealer checked the tires on his vehicle and found a sharp object attached to a piece of cardboard under one of his tires (pictured above).

The dealer drove home and several minutes after arriving, the suspect pictured above got out of a vehicle occupied by a second suspect and walked up the driveway in an attempt to locate the dealer’s vehicle. No contact was made. The suspect was the same individual whom he observed watching him load his car at the show. There is no further information available at this time.

Coin show dealers and promoters should be on high alert going to and from shows due to the increase in offenses during the past 60 days. Coin show security personnel should identify suspicious persons or activity during the show and be extremely diligent during load in and load out.

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

