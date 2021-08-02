By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Post Coin Show Car Break-In
A collector exhibiting and volunteering at the recent Elgin Coin Show drove home and was the victim of a vehicle burglary. The suspect or suspects removed a blue luggage/black satchel and small plastic case while the victim was unloading. A police report has been filed.
The following is a list of stolen property:
One black canvas satchel, two-sided, shoulder strap:
- 2 green albums-60 educational sheets, some with Roman and Greek ancient coins, $400
- 1 black album of Greek and Roman coins, bronze and silver, 60 coins total, $600
- 1 black album of Russian coins, mostly 19-20 th century, 100 coins total, $100
- 1 black album of Chinese coins, ancient to modern, 250 coins total, $500
- 1 black album of Philippine Commonwealth coins, 200 coins, some silver, $400
Blue softshell medium size Samsonite suitcase with wheels:
- 4 envelopes of US currency from 1960s, $200 face value
- 3 envelopes-$90 face-silver certificates, 1 saddleback, 2 funny back, 2 Confederate, $400
- Philippine Victory, Military payment certificates, Japanese invasion/occupation currency, $300
- World War 2 ration wallets with 30+ books of stamps, 4 different types, $100
- 19th-century letters, some stamped, some stampless, 30 total letters, $300
- 2 quarter map albums, mostly full of quarters, $50
- 22 silver walking liberty half dollars in blue Whitman album, $220
- Box of carded buffalo nickels, some loose buffalo nickels, $20
- 3 Red Books, $40
- Copper coins from UK, about 300 coins, $30
- 5 empty Whitman albums, blue color, buffalo nickels, $5
- 2 empty Whitman album, blue color, Liberty nickels and Lincoln cents, $2
- 5 partially filled Whitman albums, blue color, Jefferson nickels, $20
Samsonite suitcase $50 Items in a plastic case:
- 3 rolls of buffalo nickels, 120 loose buffalo nickels in baggie, $100
- 400 loose older Jefferson nickels, in several baggies $30
- 140 silver nickels from WW2, in 3 baggies 1943-1945, $210
- Plastic bottle of nick a date, $10
Missing/Stolen FedEx – Raleigh, NC
A package being shipped via FedEx ground to Raleigh, North Carolina has been reported missing/stolen. Last known location was Raleigh, NC area.
The package contained the following:
- 1955/55 Double Die Lincoln Cent NGC Graded AU Details #5956390-003
- 1843-C Large Date $2.50 NGC Graded Fine Details #5956390-001
- 1926-S Buffalo Nickel NGC Graded VF Details # 5956390-004
- 1908-S Indian Head Cent – NGC Graded Unc Details #5956390-006
- 1937-D XF45 NGC 3 Legged Buffalo Nickel #5956390-005
Raw Coins:
- 1843 D $2.5 Had Glue Residue – Weird Staining on the front over date VF/XF Details
- 4 – Jewelry Grade $2.50 Liberty/Indians
- 1880/76 25c California Gold – AU Details – Bent
- 1853 50c California Gold – XF Details – Rim Damage
- 1900 Layfette Dollar – XF/AU Cleaned in a black capital plastic holder
- 1938-D BU Buffalo Nickel in Round Air Tite
- Proof Jefferson Nickels in 2×2’s 1962 x 2 , 1969-S
- 1835 Bust Half – Fine
- 1853-O Half Dime – G Damaged
- 1869 Indian Head Cent
- Cleaned XF/AU 1831/1832 Bust Half Dollar
- 1863 Indian Head Cent F
- 1939 or 1938 Jefferson Nickel in BU
- 1875 Indian Head Cent
- 2 – Fantasy Wells Fargo Silver Bars
- Hawaiian Dime/Quarter/Half Dollar Watch Fob
Missing/Stolen Package – Hong Kong to Singapore
A package being shipped from Hong Kong to Singapore has been reported missing/stolen.
The package contained the following:
- PCGS 04173997 CHINA. Hunan. Dollar, Year 11 (1922). PCGS MS-61.
- PCGS 35701158 CHINA. Szechuan. Copper 20 Cash Pattern, ND (1903-05). PCGS SPECIMEN Genuine–Scratch, AU Details Gold Shield.
- PCGS 28091389 CHINA. Dollar, Year 23 (1934). PCGS MS-62 Gold Shield.
- PCGS 35913695 CHINA. Chihli (Pei Yang). 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), Year 34 (1908). PCGS Genuine–Graffiti, AU Details Gold Shield.
- PCGS 40917997 CHINA. Kirin. 1 Mace 4.4 Candareens (20 Cents), CD (1908). PCGS Genuine– Chopmark, AU Details Gold Shield.
- PCGS 35913687 CHINA. Szechuan. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), ND (1901-08). PCGS Genuine– Graffiti, VF Details Gold Shield.
- PCGS 39149061 CHINA. Szechuan. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), ND (1901-08). PCGS Genuine– Tooled, VF Details Gold Shield.
- PMG 8046072-039 CHINA–PEOPLES REPUBLIC. Peoples Bank of China. 100 Yuan, 2000. P-902*. Replacement. PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.
Bad Check for Gold Bullion
A coin dealership in Port Arthur, Texas has reported that an individual identified as Yvette Stokes attempted to purchase gold bullion in the amount of $3,950 with a bad check. The check was written on the account of the Legal Defense Fund in Detroit, Michigan.
Missing/Stolen Package – New Hampshire to California
A USPS package being shipped from New Hampshire to California has been reported missing/stolen. The last scan was in Manchester, NH.
The package contained the following coins:
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.