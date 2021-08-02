By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Post Coin Show Car Break-In

A collector exhibiting and volunteering at the recent Elgin Coin Show drove home and was the victim of a vehicle burglary. The suspect or suspects removed a blue luggage/black satchel and small plastic case while the victim was unloading. A police report has been filed.

The following is a list of stolen property:

One black canvas satchel, two-sided, shoulder strap:

2 green albums-60 educational sheets, some with Roman and Greek ancient coins, $400

1 black album of Greek and Roman coins, bronze and silver, 60 coins total, $600

1 black album of Russian coins, mostly 19-20 th century, 100 coins total, $100

1 black album of Chinese coins, ancient to modern, 250 coins total, $500

1 black album of Philippine Commonwealth coins, 200 coins, some silver, $400

Blue softshell medium size Samsonite suitcase with wheels:

4 envelopes of US currency from 1960s, $200 face value

3 envelopes-$90 face-silver certificates, 1 saddleback, 2 funny back, 2 Confederate, $400

Philippine Victory, Military payment certificates, Japanese invasion/occupation currency, $300

World War 2 ration wallets with 30+ books of stamps, 4 different types, $100

19th-century letters, some stamped, some stampless, 30 total letters, $300

2 quarter map albums, mostly full of quarters, $50

22 silver walking liberty half dollars in blue Whitman album, $220

Box of carded buffalo nickels, some loose buffalo nickels, $20

3 Red Books, $40

Copper coins from UK, about 300 coins, $30

5 empty Whitman albums, blue color, buffalo nickels, $5

2 empty Whitman album, blue color, Liberty nickels and Lincoln cents, $2

5 partially filled Whitman albums, blue color, Jefferson nickels, $20

Samsonite suitcase $50 Items in a plastic case:

3 rolls of buffalo nickels, 120 loose buffalo nickels in baggie, $100

400 loose older Jefferson nickels, in several baggies $30

140 silver nickels from WW2, in 3 baggies 1943-1945, $210

Plastic bottle of nick a date, $10

Missing/Stolen FedEx – Raleigh, NC

A package being shipped via FedEx ground to Raleigh, North Carolina has been reported missing/stolen. Last known location was Raleigh, NC area.

The package contained the following:

1955/55 Double Die Lincoln Cent NGC Graded AU Details #5956390-003

1843-C Large Date $2.50 NGC Graded Fine Details #5956390-001

1926-S Buffalo Nickel NGC Graded VF Details # 5956390-004

1908-S Indian Head Cent – NGC Graded Unc Details #5956390-006

1937-D XF45 NGC 3 Legged Buffalo Nickel #5956390-005

Raw Coins:

1843 D $2.5 Had Glue Residue – Weird Staining on the front over date VF/XF Details

4 – Jewelry Grade $2.50 Liberty/Indians

1880/76 25c California Gold – AU Details – Bent

1853 50c California Gold – XF Details – Rim Damage

1900 Layfette Dollar – XF/AU Cleaned in a black capital plastic holder

1938-D BU Buffalo Nickel in Round Air Tite

Proof Jefferson Nickels in 2×2’s 1962 x 2 , 1969-S

1835 Bust Half – Fine

1853-O Half Dime – G Damaged

1869 Indian Head Cent

Cleaned XF/AU 1831/1832 Bust Half Dollar

1863 Indian Head Cent F

1939 or 1938 Jefferson Nickel in BU

1875 Indian Head Cent

2 – Fantasy Wells Fargo Silver Bars

Hawaiian Dime/Quarter/Half Dollar Watch Fob

Missing/Stolen Package – Hong Kong to Singapore

A package being shipped from Hong Kong to Singapore has been reported missing/stolen.

The package contained the following:

PCGS 04173997 CHINA. Hunan. Dollar, Year 11 (1922). PCGS MS-61.

PCGS 35701158 CHINA. Szechuan. Copper 20 Cash Pattern, ND (1903-05). PCGS SPECIMEN Genuine–Scratch, AU Details Gold Shield.

PCGS 28091389 CHINA. Dollar, Year 23 (1934). PCGS MS-62 Gold Shield.

PCGS 35913695 CHINA. Chihli (Pei Yang). 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), Year 34 (1908). PCGS Genuine–Graffiti, AU Details Gold Shield.

PCGS 40917997 CHINA. Kirin. 1 Mace 4.4 Candareens (20 Cents), CD (1908). PCGS Genuine– Chopmark, AU Details Gold Shield.

PCGS 35913687 CHINA. Szechuan. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), ND (1901-08). PCGS Genuine– Graffiti, VF Details Gold Shield.

PCGS 39149061 CHINA. Szechuan. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), ND (1901-08). PCGS Genuine– Tooled, VF Details Gold Shield.

PMG 8046072-039 CHINA–PEOPLES REPUBLIC. Peoples Bank of China. 100 Yuan, 2000. P-902*. Replacement. PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

Bad Check for Gold Bullion

A coin dealership in Port Arthur, Texas has reported that an individual identified as Yvette Stokes attempted to purchase gold bullion in the amount of $3,950 with a bad check. The check was written on the account of the Legal Defense Fund in Detroit, Michigan.

Missing/Stolen Package – New Hampshire to California

A USPS package being shipped from New Hampshire to California has been reported missing/stolen. The last scan was in Manchester, NH.

The package contained the following coins:

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

