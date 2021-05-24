By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Canadian Notes Stolen/Lost via FedEx

A FedEx package being shipped from Canada to California was received with the contents empty. The package contained a group of Canadian notes.

The following spreadsheets list the missing notes:

Residential Theft of over $50,000 in Coins

Chicago police department is investigating a theft involving the loss of over $50,000 in coins from an elderly victim. The victim advised that a white male came to his door representing the power company and needed to do work in his backyard. The suspect requested the victim to accompany him to the alleyway where the work was to be performed. While the victim was in the back of his residence an unknown number of suspects entered his residence and was able to breach two file cabinets.

The following is a partial listing of stolen coins:

1856 Flying Eagle cent PCGS AU50

1856 Flying Eagle cent PCGS XF45

1916 Liberty Standing quarter PCGS AU50

1918/7 quarter PCGS AU50

1932-d $10 dollar gold PCGS MS63

1907 $20 gold UNC

5 $5 gold pieces

1921-P & 1921-D Walking Liberty half UNC.

1921 quarter XF45

1927-S quarter XF40

1916-D Mercury dime VF20

No other information is available at this time.

Stolen/Lost FedEx Package – Texas to California

A FedEx package being shipped priority overnight from Dallas, Texas to Beverly Hills, California has been reported stolen/lost.

The package contained the following:

5 x 2017 $25 Palladium MS70 Eagles

221 x Mint State Silver Eagles Raw in plastic Flips

44 x NGC MS70 Silver Eagles 1986-2002

FedEx/USPS – Nevada to Texas and Connecticut

A dealer shipped two packages one via FedEx (overnight) from Nevada to Texas and the other via USPS (with signature) from Nevada to Connecticut both have been reported missing/stolen.

The package sent to Texas contained the following coin:

1884-CC Liberty Head $20 TYPE 3 NGC AU-53

The package sent to Connecticut contained the following coin:

1878-CC MORGAN DOLLAR PCGS MS-65 PL CAC

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

