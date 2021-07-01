Numismatic Crime Updates: Coins Stolen or Missing in Transit

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Latin American Coins Stolen/Lost in Texas

A UPS package shipped from Spain to the United States has been reported missing. It is believed the package was last scanned in Texas.

The package contained the following coins:

4 Reales Mexico Felipe II lot 16036 12/23/20

8 Escudos Santiago Fernando VI 1751 lot 16078 auction 72 12/23/20

8 Escudos Carlos IV Mexico 1796/5 lot 16181 72 12/23/20

Coins Stolen en Route from Georgia to Indiana

A USPS registered package being shipped from Florida to Indiana has been reported stolen. The last scan was in Atlanta, Georgia.

The package contained the following coins:

1815/2 Capped Bust Half Dollar NGC AU details, Cleaned NGC Cert#5943791-001

1878 Seated Half Dollar, NGC Proof 61 Cert# 5944009-001

1871 Seated Quarter Dollar, NGC Proof Details, Cleaned NGC Cert# 5944009-002

Missing/Stolen Coins in Nevada

A package being shipped USPS express mail with a signature from Nevada to Festus, Missouri has been reported missing/stolen. Last known location is Reno, NV.

The package contained the following coins:

1878 7/8TF Weak Morgan Dollar Reverse of 1878 PCGS MS-65+ (70701065141239292)

1883-S Morgan Dollar PCGS MS-64 (71481064041650202)

1899 Morgan Dollar PCGS MS-66+ (72581066141650192)

1904-S Morgan Dollar PCGS MS-64 (72940064084688925)

Residential Theft of Over $50,000 in Coins

Chicago police department is investigating a theft involving the loss of over $50,000 in coins from an elderly victim. The victim advised that a white male came to his door representing the power company and needed to do work in his backyard. The suspect requested the victim to accompany him to the alleyway where the work was to be performed. While the victim was in the back of his residence an unknown number of suspects entered his residence and was able to breach two file cabinets.

The following is a partial listing of stolen coins:

1856 Flying Eagle cent PCGS AU50

1856 Flying Eagle cent PCGS XF45

1916 Liberty Standing quarter PCGS AU50

1918/7 quarter PCGS AU50

1932-d $10 dollar gold PCGS MS63

1907 $20 gold UNC

5 $5 gold pieces

1921-P & 1921-D Walking Liberty half UNC.

1921 quarter XF45

1927-S quarter XF40

1916-D Mercury dime VF20

No other information is available at this time.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

