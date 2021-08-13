By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Major Burglary in Maui

Detectives with the Maui Police Department in Hawaii are investigating a residential burglary involving coins and precious metals. The loss is in excess of one million dollars.

Partial Listing of Stolen Coins:

700 Platinum Eagles various denominations graded MS69

600 Gold Eagles various denominations graded MS69

4,000 circ Morgan and Peace dollars

Here is a list of coins with cert numbers:

https://files.constantcontact.com/f0e00abc001/c4d15cba-a88c-45e9-9ad9-5f5cf31e7ac7.docx

Please contact Sgt. Jonathan Kaneshiro, Maui PD, at (808) 270-4305 or Jonathan.Kaneshiro@mpd.net if you have any information.

Residential Theft – 50 1oz American Gold Eagles

Detectives with the Chicago Police Department are investigating a residential theft that occurred sometime between July 13-30, 2021, resulting in the loss of 50 one-ounce gold eagles and an assortment of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada handbags, wallets, and duffels. Several 18-year-olds had access to the residence during this period of time and are persons of interest.

Anyone with information please contact Detective Pulcanio at the Chicago PD, (872) 216-0772.

Burglary at Massachusetts Coin Shop

Detectives with the Seekonk, Massachusetts Police Department are investigating a burglary that occurred at Wexler’s Inc. The suspect used a weight to smash the front window and is described as a white male wearing a Patriots snap-back hat.

The suspect stole a large number of coins dated 1970-2018 ( dollars, quarters, nickels, etc.). The coins were housed in cardboard 2×2’s with the date, grade, and price written in ink.

Anyone with information contact Det. Lucke at the Seekonk PD, (508) 336-7027 x4 or lucb@seekonkpd.com.

Numismatic Crime en Route to ANA

A dealer traveling to the ANA was the victim of a vehicle burglary, which resulted in the loss of the following coins and paper money:

1934 $1000 PMG VF-20 s/n F00001846A

1934 $1000 raw XF/AU, small tear at bottom; s/n F00008247A

1934-A $500 raw XF/AU; sn B00268179A

3- 1929 $20 Ty1 Capital National Bank of Lansing, MI; s/n B003998A, B003999A, B004000A; all crisp new condition

15-20 $2.50 quarter eagle Indians raw XF/better

20- $20 Saints raw BU

1891-CC $5 gold raw XF/AU

1921 Peace dollar NGC MS65

1899 dollar NGC MS64

3-5 $10 libs raw

3- Canadian Maple Leafs

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

