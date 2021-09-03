By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Vehicle Burglary – Dealer Inventory
Dealer Susanne Watts was the victim of a vehicle burglary that occurred on August 8 after leaving a Las Vegas coin show; the offense occurring in Barstow, California. Three Hispanic suspects wearing masks were seen entering the victim’s vehicle via surveillance video. The loss included a large number of coins and currency, both slabbed and raw and slabbed.
The following is a partial listing of stolen coins:
- $20 1882-CC GOLD PCGS AU-53 #34542871
- $1 1882-S MORGAN PCGS MS-67 #41580840
- 50/C 1856 GOLD LIBERTY BG-311 NGC MS 62 PL #5848021-005
- 25/C N/D GOLD FRACTIONAL BG-222 PCGS #4828680
- PCGS-WURTTEMBERG GERMANY 1828 GOLD SHIELD 3/KR #32741755
- 50/C YORK COMMEM. PCGS-MS 65 #4984160
- 50/C 1936-D SAN DIEGO COMMEM. PCGS-65 #11437303
- 1817 50/C CAPPED BUST PCGS VF/20 #31431770
- NGC 1942-P 50/C WALKER MS-65 #702466-020
- NGC 1939-P 50/C WALKER MS-65 #605455-018
- NGC 1898 $1 MORGAN MS-65 #4648147-003
- PCGS 1898-0 MORGAN MS-64 #16357079
- NGC 1857 HALF DIME MS-63 #239059
- PCGS 1871 HALF DIME MS62 #21060817
- PCGS 1946 50/C COMMEM. MS-66-CAC #29669395
- PCGS 1848 FRANCE P10C MAZ-1362 GOLD SHIELD SP62BN #39681918
- PCGS 1909 10/C BARBER MS-63 CAC #20582344
- PCGS GOLD SHIELD 1873 25/C MS-65 BG-817 #42263956
- PCGS 1924-P 25/C AU-58 #42003212
- PCGS 1878-CC GOLD SHIELD MS-64 #37442134
- PCGS 1880-S MORGAN MS-65 #7995787
- PCGS 1883-CC MORGAN MS-63 #42526525
- PCGS 1889-P MORGAN MS-62 #50267643
- PCGS 1898-O MORGAN MS-65 #3511077
- PCGS GOLD SHIELD 25/C HAWAII COMMEM. MS-62 #28268219
- PCGS 8TF MORGAN MS-62 #42519696
- PCGS 1882-CC MORGAN MS-62 #42281747
- NGC CASINO HOARD 1883-CC MORGAN MS-64+ #6247856-003
For a more complete list of stolen coins and currency from the Susanne Watts vehicle burglary, a downloadable Word document is accessible here.
Gold Grab and Run at a Minnesota Coin Shop
A grab-and-run theft of gold bars occurred on August 18 at The Truman Company Rare Coins in Roseville, Minnesota. The suspects are described as Black males, one weighing approximately 400 lbs. Both wore COVID masks and drove off in an older grey model Ford Explorer with no front or rear plates.
Stolen were four Valcambi 1oz gold bars with orange cards, serial numbers AB008110, AB008111, AB008112, and AB008113.
Major Burglary in Maui
Detectives with the Maui Police Department in Hawaii are investigating a residential burglary involving coins and precious metals. The loss is in excess of one million dollars.
Partial Listing of Stolen Coins:
- 700 Platinum Eagles various denominations graded MS69
- 600 Gold Eagles various denominations graded MS69
- 4,000 circ Morgan and Peace dollars
Here is a list of coins with cert numbers:
https://files.constantcontact.com/f0e00abc001/c4d15cba-a88c-45e9-9ad9-5f5cf31e7ac7.docx
Please contact Sgt. Jonathan Kaneshiro, Maui PD, at (808) 270-4305 or Jonathan.Kaneshiro@mpd.net if you have any information.
* * *
You may also contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.