Vehicle Burglary – Dealer Inventory

Dealer Susanne Watts was the victim of a vehicle burglary that occurred on August 8 after leaving a Las Vegas coin show; the offense occurring in Barstow, California. Three Hispanic suspects wearing masks were seen entering the victim’s vehicle via surveillance video. The loss included a large number of coins and currency, both slabbed and raw and slabbed.

The following is a partial listing of stolen coins:

$20 1882-CC GOLD PCGS AU-53 #34542871

$1 1882-S MORGAN PCGS MS-67 #41580840

50/C 1856 GOLD LIBERTY BG-311 NGC MS 62 PL #5848021-005

25/C N/D GOLD FRACTIONAL BG-222 PCGS #4828680

PCGS-WURTTEMBERG GERMANY 1828 GOLD SHIELD 3/KR #32741755

50/C YORK COMMEM. PCGS-MS 65 #4984160

50/C 1936-D SAN DIEGO COMMEM. PCGS-65 #11437303

1817 50/C CAPPED BUST PCGS VF/20 #31431770

NGC 1942-P 50/C WALKER MS-65 #702466-020

NGC 1939-P 50/C WALKER MS-65 #605455-018

NGC 1898 $1 MORGAN MS-65 #4648147-003

PCGS 1898-0 MORGAN MS-64 #16357079

NGC 1857 HALF DIME MS-63 #239059

PCGS 1871 HALF DIME MS62 #21060817

PCGS 1946 50/C COMMEM. MS-66-CAC #29669395

PCGS 1848 FRANCE P10C MAZ-1362 GOLD SHIELD SP62BN #39681918

PCGS 1909 10/C BARBER MS-63 CAC #20582344

PCGS GOLD SHIELD 1873 25/C MS-65 BG-817 #42263956

PCGS 1924-P 25/C AU-58 #42003212

PCGS 1878-CC GOLD SHIELD MS-64 #37442134

PCGS 1880-S MORGAN MS-65 #7995787

PCGS 1883-CC MORGAN MS-63 #42526525

PCGS 1889-P MORGAN MS-62 #50267643

PCGS 1898-O MORGAN MS-65 #3511077

PCGS GOLD SHIELD 25/C HAWAII COMMEM. MS-62 #28268219

PCGS 8TF MORGAN MS-62 #42519696

PCGS 1882-CC MORGAN MS-62 #42281747

NGC CASINO HOARD 1883-CC MORGAN MS-64+ #6247856-003

For a more complete list of stolen coins and currency from the Susanne Watts vehicle burglary, a downloadable Word document is accessible here.

Gold Grab and Run at a Minnesota Coin Shop

A grab-and-run theft of gold bars occurred on August 18 at The Truman Company Rare Coins in Roseville, Minnesota. The suspects are described as Black males, one weighing approximately 400 lbs. Both wore COVID masks and drove off in an older grey model Ford Explorer with no front or rear plates.

Stolen were four Valcambi 1oz gold bars with orange cards, serial numbers AB008110, AB008111, AB008112, and AB008113.

Major Burglary in Maui

Detectives with the Maui Police Department in Hawaii are investigating a residential burglary involving coins and precious metals. The loss is in excess of one million dollars.

Partial Listing of Stolen Coins:

700 Platinum Eagles various denominations graded MS69

600 Gold Eagles various denominations graded MS69

4,000 circ Morgan and Peace dollars

Here is a list of coins with cert numbers:

https://files.constantcontact.com/f0e00abc001/c4d15cba-a88c-45e9-9ad9-5f5cf31e7ac7.docx

Please contact Sgt. Jonathan Kaneshiro, Maui PD, at (808) 270-4305 or Jonathan.Kaneshiro@mpd.net if you have any information.

