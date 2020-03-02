By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Stolen Ancient Coins

The Long Beach, California Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary resulting in the loss of the following coins:

Macedonia, Philip II silver tetradrachm, Pella life time issue EF Roman Republican silver denarius, Musa series, muse Thalia Choice EF Hadrian, silver denarius RIC 178, laureate bust, rev. seated and veiled goddess ch EF Trajan silver denarius, RIC 76, laureate bust, rev. dacian captives ch EF Antonius Pius bronze sestertius, RIC 717, laureate head, rev victory flying right ch. EF Galba bronze sesterius, RIC 456, laureate head right, rev. victory advancing VF Byzantine gold solidus, Leo I RIC 605, mint condition Byzantine bronze follis, Anastius, very choice EF Byzantine gold cupped hyperpyron, Christ facing, emperor Manuel reverse, SB 1956 Large Gold British Medal in glass lunette, 1845 Prince Albert, rev St. George Proof Historical Paper Bond Note, Greek revolution of 1824, blue print 12″ X 9″

Photos of the Stolen Coins

The offense occurred after leaving the Long Beach Coin Show.

Residential Theft

Milwaukee, Wisconsin investigators are investigating a residential theft that resulted in the loss of the coins listed here.

The victim advised a male knocked on his front door and said he was from the city water department. He claimed there was a potential issue with fecal matter in the water supply and needed to check the incoming water in the basement of the residence. The suspect and victim went to the basement to “check” on the water. In the meantime, another male entered the house and ransacked it while looking for valuables.

There were also a number of high-end PCGS-graded Buffalo nickels and classic silver commemoratives- the list of those coins is still being inventoried.

Stolen Note – Large $50

The note listed below was stolen from a mailbox on or about 2/14/2020. Tracking says it was delivered. The note was sent without signature required from a vest pocket dealer.

FR-224 PMG 50 Serial # 8939931

Missing/Stolen Error Coins

A dealer attending the recent Long Beach Coin Expo has reported a small box of 76 major mint error coins as being missing/stolen. The coins were housed in small cardboard holders (1.5 x 1.5) and numbered in black #26 to #100.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

* * *

The Numismatic Crime Information Center is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation. P.O. Box 14080 Arlington, Texas 76094.

